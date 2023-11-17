"They’ve over-complicated it" - Noel Gallagher claims Arsenal have bought a player 'no one would buy' in the summer

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher believes Arsenal should not have signed Kai Havertz this summer. The English musician, an avid Manchester City fan, insists that the Gunners only needed Declan Rice to reinforce their squad.

The north London outfit signed Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The German forward has failed to impress in a poor start at the Emirates this season.

He has scored just once in 12 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this campaign and is yet to get on the scoresheet in the UEFA Champions League.

Rice, on the other hand, has shined and earned the fanbase's admiration, having arrived from West Ham United. The England international cost the Gunners a club-record fee worth £105 million this summer. He has put on some impressive performances in the middle of the park, recording two goals and an assist in 12 league starts.

Gallagher insists that the Gunners have gotten their transfer business wrong in the summer as he told talkSPORT:

“I think Arsenal have tinkered too much with that team. That team just needed Declan Rice and that was it, Havertz has got to be the only transfer in world football where no one would buy him, I think they’ve over-complicated it.”

The Premier League is currently on hiatus on account of the international break. Arsenal will return to action in their encounter against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on 25 November.

"He shouldn’t have done that" - Noel Gallagher weighs in on Arsenal goalkeeper situation

Arsenal have seen some competition for a starting spot between the sticks this season. Aaron Ramsdale, who dons the club's No.1 jersey, was an instrumental player for Arteta last season.

The England international played every single minute of his side's Premier League campaign as they challenged Manchester City in a heated title race. However, he has registered just four league appearances this season after David Raya's arrival this summer.

The Spanish shot-stopper, who the Gunners signed from Brentford for £30 million, has featured eight times in the English top tier. While Arteta looks to maintain some competition for the goalkeeper position, Gallagher has criticized the manager's decision.

He also referenced Ramsdale's father, who opened up about his son's difficult situation earlier this week to the public, saying:

“I think he’s [Arteta] made a rod for his own back with the goalkeepers, he shouldn’t have done that, the kid [Aaron Ramsdale] coming out today and getting his dad speaking for him is absolutely insane."

Ramsdale has kept two clean sheets in seven games across competitions for the north London side this season while Raya has kept six in 12.