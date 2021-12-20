"They’ve got power to create very big economical deals" - Mino Raiola says it will only be 1-2 years before Barcelona return to Europe's elite

Barcelona's terrible economic situation has put them on the backfoot amongst the European elites of football. However, Italian agent Mino Raiola believes it won't take long before the Catalan giants bounce back.

He feels Barcelona are still one of the best clubs in the world despite their present financial predicament. The Italian made the remark when he was asked whether Blaugrana would be able to sign top players like Matthijs De Ligt.

He was quoted as saying:

"Barca will always remain one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Barcelona's current economic mess is a product of mismanagement from the previous administration led by Josep Maria Bartomeu. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for them to recover.

Recently installed president Joan Laporta is already pulling the strings to revive the club. Mino Raiola believes it will only take a year or two before the Catalans return to where they belong in European football.

"They’ve got power to create very big economical deals. It will only take 1 or 2 years before Barcelona return again," the Italian said.

The Blaugrana are believed to be working on getting funds from external sources to help put things in place. Rumors suggest they're reconsidering whether to accept the CVC deal they turned down earlier.

However, the Catalan giants are indeed looking to strike a loan deal with a different company with better terms than the one mentioned above. This is still developing news and more details are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Who are Barcelona's top transfer targets?

Should they be able to overcome their financial difficulties, Barcelona will be looking to strengthen their squad significantly starting in January. The Blaugrana are expected to strengthen their attack and have been linked with the likes of Ferran Torres, Edinson Cavani, Kingsley Coman, Raheem Sterling and Kareem Adeyemi.

They're also said to be eyeing defensive reinforcements and players like Jules Kounde, Aymeric Laporte and Mathijs de Ligt are on their radar. Meanwhile, it is worth nothing that Barcelona's dream target is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who could be on the move in the summer.

