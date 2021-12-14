Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta meets with Mino Raiola, Sergio Aguero to make announcement on future and more - 14 December 2021

It has not been smooth sailing for new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez in his first few weeks back at the club. The Catalans relinquished the lead twice as they played out a 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Sunday. Barcelona were also knocked out of the Champions League last week after conceding a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 December 2021.

Frenkie De Jong's father says his son is unlikely to move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Speculation is rife over the future of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Reports have claimed the Catalans are willing to cash in on the Dutch midfielder to raise funds for the upcoming transfer windows. A multitude of top clubs have been linked with De Jong.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are two of the most prominent clubs that have reportedly registered an interest in the 24-year-old. However, the player's father has now come out and said that De Jong is unlikely to move to either club because of the weather.

John de Jong told Algemeen Dagblad:

"It's often bad weather there. Of course it's about football, but it does matter. Of course, I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don't see it happening anytime soon. Although, five top European clubs have all called.”

Sergio Aguero to make announcement on future tomorrow

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. ❗ @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. https://t.co/PcgpeuytCZ

Sergio Aguero is currently sidelined after experiencing cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). Barcelona announced earlier today that Aguero will give a statement on his future amid claims that his career might be coming to an end.

Joan Laporta will join Aguero for the announcement. The Argentina international was forced off the field during Barcelona's clash with Deportivo Alaves and has not played since.

He has made only five appearances for the Catalans since joining this summer. Aguero will put all rumors to rest tomorrow and give us an update on his medical condition.

Barcelona representatives meet with super agent Mino Raiola

Super agent Mino Raiola

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and director Mateu Almeny met with super agent Mino Raiola in Italy on Monday, as per Fabrizio Romano. Laporta and Almeny reportedly traveled to Italy with Pedri, who is picking up Tuttosport's Golden Boy Trophy.

Laporta and Almeny decided it was a good time to catch up with Mino Raiola, who represents players like Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba. Both players have been extensively linked with the Catalans.

Romano further claims that the meeting was planned last week and that the club shares a good working relationship with Mino Raiola. Details of the meeting are not available yet.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.



Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.



The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on. 🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on. https://t.co/KBlgPWrof5

