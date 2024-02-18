"They've been scouting him for months" – Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal's interest in Ajax youngster

Arsenal have been monitoring Ajax star Jorrel Hato's development for a number of months, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Hato, 17, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe in the 2023-24 season. He has started all 31 of his appearances so far, featuring in every single minute of action for the Eredivisie giants.

In his column for the Caught Offside, Romano offered insight into Arsenal's interest in the left-footed versatile defender. He elaborated:

"I've mentioned interest from Arsenal in Jorrel Hato multiple times because they've been scouting him for months, but it's also the same for other European top clubs. Hato is also set to sign new deal at Ajax very soon, it's a matter of final details; and it will include no release clause, from what I'm told."

Hato, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a fine signing for Mikel Arteta's side should he join them. He would provide competition to Gabriel Magalhaes in the left-sided central role and also to Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left full-back position.

So far, Hato has featured in 46 outings across all competitions for Ajax, starting 39 of them along the way. He has found the back of the net once and has also laid out three assists for his boyhood team so far.

Dean Jones asserts Arsenal are convinced about 2 Premier League attackers' abilities

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones stated that Arsenal scouted striker Ivan Toney and winger Pedro Neto in Brentford's 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 10. He said:

"It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season."

Claiming that the Gunners have no doubts about the pair, Jones added:

"To be honest, I think it's beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that."

Toney, who has been linked with the north London club since last year, has been in fine form this season. He has bagged four goals in five matches for Brentford since returning from his betting-related ban.

Neto, on the other hand, is currently relishing his best-ever season for Wolves. He has scored thrice and recorded 11 assists in 19 appearances across competitions in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.