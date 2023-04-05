"They’ve spent money and they’re still nowhere" - Ian Wright names 3 positions Chelsea must address under new manager 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes it is imperative for the next Chelsea manager to sign a goalkeeper, a central midfielder, and a centre-forward.

The Englishman criticized the Blues' inability to fulfill their squad requirements despite their exorbitant spending in recent times.

Fabrizio Romano



Luis Enrique remains one of the names in the list.



Contacts between Chelsea and Julian Nagelsmann will continue today in order to make a decision on both sides with German coach favorite candidate since Sunday. Luis Enrique remains one of the names in the list. No contacts with Tite, Spalletti, De Zerbi despite links.

Wright told The Kelly & Wrighty Show (via football.london):

"They’ve spent [over] half a billion pounds and they still for me need a goalkeeper if I’m being totally honest. They still need a No.6 and they need a focal point centre forward. They’re nowhere near that.

"Since the [Roman] Abramovich era it feels like they’ve spent that money and they’re still nowhere."

Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter shortly after their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday (2 April). The English boss was relieved of his managerial duties after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The West London outfit was purchased by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last summer after Roman Abramovich's departure. Chelsea have spent in excess of £600 million this season over the course of two transfer windows, signing 14 players in the process.

The Blues have been in dismal form this season and have seen three different managers at the helm. They have won only ten games after 29 Premier League fixtures. The loss to Aston Villa saw them move down to the bottom half of the league in 11th place.

Chelsea were unable to secure a victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool last night. Bruno Saltor is currently the interim head coach until a new manager is appointed by the club.

"The potential is there" - Gus Poyet compares Chelsea star to Eden Hazard

Greece manager Gus Poyet believes Mykhailo Mudryk has the potential to emulate Blues legend Eden Hazard's impact on the club. The Uruguayan boss claims the Ukrainian winger can make a difference at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano



Mudryk on his start at Chelsea: "Difficult start? I can say yes, but… I really like this pressure". "One day said that guy who said I'm a loser, he will say I'm a winner. Time will tell".

Poyet told the Evening Standard:

"He’s the type of player that needs to make a difference. The job Mudryk will have in the future is what Eden Hazard did at Chelsea — he’s that type of player and the potential is there."

He added:

“99 per cent of the time, you don’t sign that quantity of players in January. That was the biggest surprise for me. If we analyse the players they bought, there is definitely a plan. They are players that have been signed for the future. The new message is patience.”

Chelsea signed eight players in the January transfer window, including World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who they signed for a British record £106.8 million. The Blues secured Mudryk's services in the winter from FC Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million.

The Ukraine international is yet to record a goal for the West London outfit after eight Premier League appearances.

