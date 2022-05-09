"They've won one in 30 years!" - Guardiola says 'everyone in the country' wants Liverpool to win Premier League over Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken a dig at Liverpool's Premier League trophy haul as this season's title race nears an end.

The Citizens reclaimed their place at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 5-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday evening. They now enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, while the scoreline has significantly boosted their goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a serious blow to their title hopes when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. They now require Manchester City to lose at least one of their remaining three games to win the league.

Having edged closer to sealing the league, Guardiola has made bold claims about the general perception of the title race. The Spaniard is of the view that 'everyone' in England wants to see Liverpool crowned champions instead of Manchester City.

Guardiola also took a jab at the Merseyside-based club by pointing out that they have won just one Premier League title in 30 years. He told BeIN Sports [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"One week ago, everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Of course, because Liverpool have an incredible history in Europe. Not in Premier Leagues, they have won one in 30 years, but it's not a problem at all."

Guardiola went on to suggest that Manchester City can afford to lose one of their remaining three games as they have a better goal difference when compared to Liverpool. He said:

"The situation is what it is, we have to do nine points, maybe six, depends on what happens the next two games. Now is Wednesday, a real final for us. We go to try to win. Our destiny is in our own hands, we have to think about ourselves. One point, three points, nothing changes."

Manchester City have matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Aston Villa coming up. The Reds, on the other hand, face Villa, Southampton and Wolves in their remaining games.

Manchester City could have to see Liverpool lift Champions League trophy

The Citizens are in the driving seat to win the Premier League this season. However, they might have to see their rivals lift the UEFA Champions League in the end of the month.

Manchester City bowed out of the Champions League semi-finals after losing 6-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid last week. The Reds, though, sealed their place in the final with a 5-2 aggregate win against Villarreal.

Klopp's side could add another trophy to their cabinet as they are scheduled to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend.

