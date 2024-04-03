"They have to wait another year” - Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn names Premier League title favorites out of Gunners, Liverpool and Man City

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn feels Liverpool are the favorites to win the Premier League this season over Manchester City and the Gunners.

With the Cityzens and the north Londoners playing out a 0-0 draw on Sunday (March 31), the Reds extended a two-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal. Despite his former side sitting in second, Winterburn claims that Pep Guardiola's side are next favorites due to their pedigree in the league in recent times.

Manchester City have won the English top-flight for three seasons running and could add a fourth consecutive title this campaign. Jurgen Klopp and Co. were the last team to stop Guardiola from winning the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.

Predicting the title race, Winterburn told Football365:

"I would say Liverpool are favorites to win the title now. They are top of the table and will be champions if they win their remaining games.

"Some people will say Manchester City deserve to be favorites because they have won five of the last six titles and as the Reds are the only team that have beaten them in that run, they may be the main two teams in this race."

He added:

"That's probably why people have Arsenal as third favorites, but this is very tight and all three teams are in the mix. While I obviously hope the Gunners come out on top, it might be that they have to wait another year to get over the winning line in the title race."

With nine games left this season, neither of these teams will play each other in the remaining fixtures.

Rodrygo price-tag revealed amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest - Reports

Rodrygo in action

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has been subject to interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City (via Football 365).

However, it is believed that Los Blancos have already rejected proposals from these outfits as they seek €90 million to let go of the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo has played an important role for the Spanish giants this season, having scored 15 goals and assisted eight in 42 appearances across competitions. Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival may have the youngster reconsidering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the possibility of reduced game time next year, the 23-year-old attacker is reported to be determined to continue his career at Real Madrid.

