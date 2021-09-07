"They should be walking in his shadows" - Glen Johnson talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Manchester United youngsters 

Glen Johnson believes Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival should have a positive impact on Manchester United's youth players. The former Liverpool and Chelsea full-back believes learning from Ronaldo will help those who are looking to break into the first-team.

Many believe Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at United could hinder the development of the likes of Mason Greenwood or other youngsters at the club. However, Johnson believes sharing the dressing room with a five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be a massive boost for Greenwood. He also feels the youngsters should learn a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese's second spell at the club.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com (via The Sport Review), Glen Johnson said:

"They should be rubbing their hands to want to work with him. So no, it won’t [affect their development]. If it hinders their improvement, that’s a fault of their own."

"You’ve got one of the best players in the world, one of the best players of all time that you’re going to be sharing a dressing room with – they should be walking in his (Ronaldo's) shadows everyday and learning from him. It should be a good thing not a bad thing."

Manchester United have arguably made the signing of the summer by bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Juventus. Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils with an option to extend it by another year.

The arrival of the 36-year-old forward has made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look like genuine contenders for the first time since 2013.

The Red Devils have also given the number 7 shirt back to Cristiano Ronaldo. Edinson Cavani, who previously wore the number 7, is set to take the vacated number 21 after the departure of Daniel James to Leeds United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut could happen this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend against Newcastle United. The Portuguese's homecoming is set to take place in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Coincidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo had only scored one hat-trick during his first spell at Manchester United. That treble came against Newcastle United, the team he might make his second debut against.

The arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could galvanize the rest of the season for Manchester United. The Red Devils have already made a great start to their Premier League campaign, having registered seven points from their opening three games. They even thrashed rivals Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day.

