"They want to have fun and I want to have fun" - Thomas Muller laughs off query regarding a possible switch to Manchester United

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has ruled out a move to Manchester United. The veteran German international will become a free agent after his current deal with the Bavarian club expires in July.

Ad

Muller announced his imminent departure from Bayern Munich towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign. His contract was supposed to expire in June, but was extended by a month so he could continue playing for the side at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The 35-year-old recently sat for a chat with CBS presenter Kate Scott where he laughed off a query regarding a possible switch to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Ad

Trending

When asked if he would have liked to play in the Premier League, Muller said (via CBS Sports Golazo on X):

"Yea, I thought about it, there were some moments I thought okay, maybe, it would be nice to experience it."

Kate then asked if he would consider a move to Old Trafford. Muller replied:

"Many times."

However, upon clarifying that the question meant if he would be open to joining the Red Devils now and not in the past, the 35-year-old laughed it off, saying:

Ad

"No, no, no. I'm not the right guy for them, and they are not the right club for me. They want to have fun, and I want to have fun."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thomas Müller has spent the entirety of his career at the Allianz Arena. The German came through the ranks at Bayern, making his senior debut in 2008. Since then, he has featured 755 times for the Bundesliga giants, becoming their record appearance holder. With 250 goals and 276 assists, he is third on the club's all-time scorers' list.

Meanwhile, Muller has faced Manchester United six times in the UEFA Champions League, recording four wins, a draw, and a loss. He has one goal and one assist against the Red Devils.

Ad

Muller has won 33 major trophies with Bayern Munich, including two Champions League titles and 12 Bundesliga titles. He will look to end his career on a high by helping the side win the Club World Cup, where he has contributed two goals in four outings. Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-final on Saturday, July 5.

Bayern Munich eyeing move for Manchester United outcast -Reports

According to German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich are considering a swoop for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils are looking to part ways with the Englishman who has fallen out of favour with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Rashford spent the second half of the 2024-25 season at Aston Villa. However, with the Villains failing to snap him permanently, the 27-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford. Bayern Munich have reportedly been impressed with Rashford's performance with Unai Emery's side and are considering a surprise move for him.

Playing for Villa, he contributed four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across competitions. Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Rashford leave on loan or as part of a swap deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More