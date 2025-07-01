FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finalists consider surprise move to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Manchester United's out-of-favor forward Marcus Rashford. The England international could be back at Old Trafford after his loan term at Aston Villa came to an end last month.

Ad

Rashford enjoyed a successful spell in his six months at Villa Park, registering nine goal contributions in 17 appearances across competitions. Although Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Rashford last year, the Bundesliga champions seemingly pulled out of the race to sign the 27-year-old as the season progressed.

Towards the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, Rashford was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while other reports suggested that Aston Villa could activate his £40 million release clause to sign him permanently.

Ad

Trending

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Rashford's future, a report from Bild suggested that Bayern Munich are considering a surprise move for the Manchester United academy graduate. The Bavarians are understood to want to reignite their interest in Rashford after being impressed by his form at Aston Villa.

Manchester United are reportedly open to letting Rashford leave on loan or as part of a swap deal.

To date, Rashford has made 426 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 138 goals and providing 79 assists. Meanwhile, he is still contracted with the club until 2028, and his current market value is €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Ad

Marcus Rashford set for Manchester United return after Aston Villa rejects permanent deal transfer

Marcus Rashford could be heading back to Manchester United after Aston Villa opted against triggering the buy option clause on the player’s loan deal. Villa had the chance to sign the player on a permanent deal, but have confirmed his departure.

Aston Villa wrote in a statement on their website:

Ad

“Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Axel Disasi each joined Villa in February on loan deals until the end of the 2024/25 season. Attacking midfielder Asensio enjoyed 21 outings in claret and blue, scoring eight goals, including three across both legs of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Club Brugge.

“Forward Rashford made 17 appearances for the club and registered a total of nine goal contributions across all competitions, bagging a brace in our FA Cup quarter-final against Preston North End. Defender Disasi arrived from Chelsea and made 10 appearances for Villa, his first coming against Ipswich Town in mid-February. Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank each of the players for their efforts and amazing commitment to the club and wish them all the very best for the future.”

As per David Ornstein, Rashford is prioritizing a move abroad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More