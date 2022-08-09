"They want players of a certain level" - Transfer expert says 33-year-old superstar striker 'might be available' for Chelsea 

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, renowned transfer expert Dean Jones has claimed that Chelsea are in need of a seasoned striker to bolster their ranks and could attempt to sign Barcelona's veteran forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The Blues are in the midst of a challenging transition at the moment and have parted ways with several important players. Thomas Tuchel is currently managing his squad without a first-choice centre-forward and will need to secure the signature of an experienced striker before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea allowed Romelu Lukaku to join inter Milan on loan this year after the Belgian striker failed to meet expectations in the Premier League. With the iconic 'number 9' shirt currently vacant at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will need to pull a few strings in the transfer market.

According to Dean Jones' interview, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a potential option for the Premier League giants. The former Arsenal striker has been fairly impressive for Barcelona and has enjoyed successful spells in the Premier League in the past.

Chelsea considering a move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is an experienced striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in the January transfer window this year and has played his part in the club's transition under Xavi. The Gabonese striker has scored 13 goals in his 23 appearances for the Catalans so far and has been a positive influence on the squad.

With Barcelona adding the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to their ranks this summer, however, Aubameyang's first-team prospects at the club have turned bleak. With Chelsea on the lookout for a seasoned hitman, the former Arsenal man will likely be open to a transfer.

According to Dean Jones, Barcelona's front-line is currently stacked and the surplus of attacking options at the Catalan club might give Tuchel's plans a boost.

"They [Chelsea] are interested in Aubameyang because they want players of a certain level and there’s not many out there. You look at the way Barcelona’s frontline is shaping up and there would be some reason to believe that he might be available."

Chelsea defeated Everton by a narrow 1-0 margin in their first game of the new Premier League season, with Jorginho scoring the winning goal. With matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City scheduled this month, the Blues will need to act quickly in the transfer market to remain competitive in the title race.

