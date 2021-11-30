"They don't want to work hard" - Paul Parker slams Manchester United duo, says he doesn't understand why pair get so much game time

Paul Parker has accused Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial of not wanting to work hard at Manchester United. Parker's criticism comes amid United's unexpected slump in the Premier League.

Here's what he told Talk Of The Devils:

"You’ve got a young Mason Greenwood, being a young lad you wonder where he head is at. He was a key player a few weeks back, getting a good rapport at the back end of last season with Cavani and you could see Ronaldo was respecting what he was trying to achieve. I would play Greenwood in front of Rashford all day long. I’m just thinking why Rashford gets so much game time."

Parker further added:

"You’re looking at it and there is nothing coming out of it to be perfectly honest. How does Martial get the game time in Villarreal, I really don’t know. It seems strange. Okay, if you have a bad game you have a bad game. But when you see players who don’t want to work hard that is when questions need to be asked and Martial doesn’t want to work hard. Rashford doesn’t want to work hard. He doesn’t really want to."

Manchester United's poor run led to the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After getting thrashed by Liverpool and Manchester City, United were also beaten comfortably by Watford.

The Red Devils have now appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager. The German's first game as in-charge of the club will be against Arsenal on December 3.

Both Martial and Rashford have struggled for game time while Jadon Sancho scored goals in two consecutive games for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has started just three games for Manchester United this season. He missed the first part of the season because of a shoulder injury. His last two starts have come against Watford and Chelsea.

United conceded four goals in the game against Watford, scoring just one goal in return. However, they were able to stop Chelsea from running riot and the match ended with both teams sharing points. Be that as it may, Parker suggests Mason Greenwood should start for Manchester United ahead of Rashford.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: RALF RANGNICK IS MANCHESTER UNITED’S NEW INTERIM COACH 🔴 OFFICIAL: RALF RANGNICK IS MANCHESTER UNITED’S NEW INTERIM COACH 🔴 https://t.co/6htvd5azIX

Anthony Martial, too, has struggled for game time. The French forward has started just two out of 12 games for The Red Devils this season. Sadly, Martial has just played 67 minutes in the Champions League so far.

Parker has stated how both Rashford and Martial need to put in more effort for the Old Trafford club.

Jadon Sancho, on the flip side, had a rather sluggish start to his stint with United. However, he has scored in Manchester United's last two games against Villarreal and Chelsea. This will give him confidence in their crucial clash against Arsenal on December 3.

Manchester United will then take on Crystal Palace on December 5.

