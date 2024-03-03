"They wanted this nerd to get the Ballon d’or over Messi" - Fans in disbelief as Erling Haaland misses sitter against Manchester United

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland had a moment to forget against Manchester United, as he missed a chance that looked far easier to score on Sunday, March 3. The Cityzens overcame that miss to claim a 3-1 win over their rivals and complete the double over them this season.

With 18 goals to his name, Haaland tops the league's goalscoring charts, but even he is not immune to the occasional gaffe. Named in the starting XI after his five-goal performance against Luton Town, the Norwegian missed a sitter in the first half.

Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead just eight minutes into the derby with a world-class finish at the Etihad Stadium. The Red Devils were unlucky to not increase their lead as the English forward displayed some erratic finishing.

Manchester City grew into the game as the half wore on, and Erling Haaland had a chance to draw them level. A lovely ball was played over the top for the run of Phil Foden, who headed across the box to Haaland. The striker skied his effort from inside the six-yard box faced by an empty net.

Fans were amazed to see the miss from the striker

"THEY WANTED THIS NERD TO GET THE BALLON D’OR OVER MESSI HAHAHHAHAHA"

Another tweeted:

"Haaland would do well as a CB ngl"



Manchester City recovered from the minor setback that was Erling Haaland's miss to claim a dominant 3-1 win over their opponents. The Cityzens have moved back to within a point of league leaders Liverpool, with the two sides set to face off at Anfield next week.

Erling Haaland scores as Guardiola makes Manchester derby history

Manchester City recovered from a slow start to claim all three points in their derby meeting with Manchester United at the Etihad. Striker Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet for the Cityzens as they completed the double over United.

Pep Guardiola predicted a tough encounter as the match drew nearer, and his prediction came to pass when Rashford opened the scoring inside eight minutes. The Cityzens rallied and showed great desire and quality, and ultimately did enough to claim all three points.

Phil Foden scored twice in the second half before Haaland rounded off the scoring with a composed strike in the closing stages. Their visitors couldn't lay a glove on City in the second half of the encounter, and they ran away with it.

The win made Guardiola the most successful Manchester City manager at claiming doubles over Manchester United. Having won 3-0 at Old Trafford, this was the Spanish manager's third double over the Red Devils after 2018-19 and 2021-22.

