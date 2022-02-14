"They wanted something different" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Manchester United snubbed opportunity to sign 22-year-old striker

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United had a chance to sign Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window. However, the Red Devils preferred a much more proven forward with Premier League experience to lead their line.

The 22-year-old has instead signed for Manchester City from River Plate. However, the club immediately loaned him back to Argentina until July 2022.

Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

"They had the opportunity to sign Julian Alvarez, but Man United were not interested in signing him in January, they wanted something different. This is why Man City jumped into this opportunity and go for Julian Alvarez but Man United want a player that's already set for Premier League football, ready for the top-level, and maybe for Julian Alvarez, it will take some time. He's a top talent, but they want a different kind of striker."

Manchester United could be in the market for a new center-forward in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils are on the verge of losing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the summer. Anthony Martial also has an uncertain future at the club after being sent on loan to Sevilla in January.

It is also worth noting that Mason Greenwood has been banned from first-team action indefinitely after being accused of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is already 37 and cannot be trusted to play week in week out next season if he decides to remain at Old Trafford.

Manchester City swooped in for Julian Alvarez to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero in the squad. Following the Argentine's departure, Gabriel Jesus was the only out-and-out forward in the squad.

Alvarez has signed for a fee of around £14 million on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Manchester City @ManCity



DETAILS We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️DETAILS We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️

Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a barren run in front of goal for Manchester United

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is undergoing a barren run of form in front of goal for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to find the back of the net in six consecutive games for the Red Devils.

Five of those matches have come in the Premier League, while the other was in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough. Ronaldo has so far failed to score a goal in 2022.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL It's been over 13 years since Cristiano Ronaldo went six games without scoring a goal. It's been over 13 years since Cristiano Ronaldo went six games without scoring a goal.

Despite his poor form, Ronaldo remains Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese forward has netted 14 times in 26 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh