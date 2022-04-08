“They have no weakness” – Jurgen Klopp offers honest opinion about Manchester City ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League title showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an honest assessment of title rivals Manchester City ahead of the huge Premier League clash between the two sides this Sunday.

The two PL heavyweights are embroiled in a tantalizing title tussle with City currently just one point ahead of Klopp's men.

Sunday's game at the Etihad Stadium will have huge implications for the title race as both sides look to stake their claim at the top of English football with a vital win.

Klopp has commented on his opponents, deeming them to have no weaknesses. The German manager told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's important (we have the same mindset) none of these (other) games can compare to City. They have no weakness. They are really good in all areas."

He continued:

"Probably. If you play professional football at the highest level, the focus is on your games. In sport, I think what helps the most is a strong opponent. In the long term, especially."

Klopp then compared the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City to that of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal .

He believes the way in which either tennis legend pushes one another in their rivalry for the prizes in that sport bears comparisons to the way Manchester City's level motivates Liverpool.

He concluded:

"I think Nadal and Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had. That's how it is in sport. I wouldn't say I'm thankful City is that good, but it didn't harm our development."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"There's no pressure, it's just opportunity. So, let's go for it and let’s see where we end up." Jurgen Klopp:"There's no pressure, it's just opportunity. So, let's go for it and let’s see where we end up." #awlive [lfc] Jurgen Klopp:"There's no pressure, it's just opportunity. So, let's go for it and let’s see where we end up." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/Rvxe6197FP

Liverpool versus Manchester City becoming one of the Premier League's best rivalries?

The two title rivals do battle twice in as many weeks

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wrote on The Telegraph on how he believes the two sides are currently in the midst of a great Premier League rivalry.

He believes that as both the Reds and Manchester City are also battling in the UEFA Champions League consistently, that the rivalry is consisting of the best standards in EPL history.

Carragher said:

"There is a uniqueness to it. This is the first time the two best teams in England are the two best teams in the world, led by the two greatest coaches of their generation."

He then argued that the infamous rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United during the 2000's was only a domestic one.

He continued:

"Even at the height of their Premier League power - when it was obvious if one club did not end the season champions, the other would - could it be argued that United and Arsenal were the two best teams in Europe? Ahead of Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan? No, United versus Arsenal was generally a domestic squabble."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… This @ManCity @LFC rivalry is the best we’ve ever had in English football!! We’ve never had the two best teams & managers in the world together fighting it out. This @ManCity @LFC rivalry is the best we’ve ever had in English football!! We’ve never had the two best teams & managers in the world together fighting it out. telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Both the Cityzens and the Anfield giants sit in promising positions in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, having won the first-legs of their respective ties.

Sunday's game between the two heavyweight title rivals promises to be a tantalizing affair with an FA Cup semi-final between the pair coming next week.

Edited by Diptanil Roy