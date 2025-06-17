"They are doing very well" - Javier Zanetti names 2 teams as favourites to win Club World Cup

Argentina and Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid as the favourites to win the FIFA Club World Cup. However, he would also like to see a final between his former club, Inter, and Los Blancos.
During a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, the former Nerazzurri captain said (via Madrid Universal):
"A final between Inter and Madrid would be nice, yes (laughs)."
However, the former Argentine defender backed PSG over Inter as the favourites to win the club tournament in the United States. Luis Enrique's side recorded a 5-0 win over Nerazzurri in the UEFA Champions League in May 2024.
Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 giants have also commenced their Club World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. Naming his favourites to win the tournament, Javier Zanetti said:
"Today I see PSG and Real Madrid, they are doing very well."
Xabi Alonso's first competitive game as Real Madrid's boss takes place on Wednesday, June 18, as Los Blancos face Saudi giants Al-Hilal at the Hard Rock Stadium. The two other teams in Group H, alongside Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, are RB Salzburg and Pachuca.
Meanwhile, PSG will play their second game of the Club World Cup against Botafogo on Thursday, June 19. The Ligue 1 giants are drawn alongside Botafogo, Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders in Group B.
Sergio Ramos names his favourites to win the FIFA Club World Cup
Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has backed Los Blancos to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Ramos, who joined Mexican side Monterrey earlier this year in February, has claimed that the LaLiga giants are top favourites to win the club tournament over PSG.
Before Monterrey's tournament opener against Serie A giants Inter Milan at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Tuesday (June 17), Sergio Ramos told the reporters (via SportStar):
"Real Madrid are always the favourites in the big competitions."
After 16 seasons at Santiago Bernebue, the Spanish defender left Los Blancos in July 2021 and joined PSG on a free transfer. After two seasons in the Spanish capital, the former La Roja captain joined his boyhood club, Sevilla, for a single season. Earlier this year, he signed a one-year deal with Monterrey.