"They will ask for 60 or 70 million" - Journalist claims Premier League club ready to sell star man to Real Madrid

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has stated that Bournemouth will be willing to sell Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. The 19-year-old centre-back arrived at the Cherries on a six-year deal from his boyhood club Juventus last summer.

Huijsen has turned heads with his performances for Bournemouth, attracting attention from several prominent clubs, including Los Blancos. He has made 27 appearances for the Cherries this season, helping them keep six clean sheets and scoring two goals.

While there have been many reported suitors, Huijsen has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time now. During the recent international break, the Spanish defender was asked by the press if he would like to join Los Blancos amid the rumors. Huijsen replied (via Madrid Universal):

"Would I like to play for Real Madrid? I’m only thinking about ending the season well, then when the time comes, we’ll see. The truth is, it’s an honour when such a big club is interested in me."

Eduardo Inda has claimed that Dean Huijsen wants Santiago Bernabéu to be the next stop in his career amid several other reported offers on the table. While speaking on El Chiringuito, the journalist said (via Tribal Football):

"Dean Huijsen is great. He has offers from PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich and he has the interest of a team that he wants to go to and for him it's Real Madrid."

Eduardo Inda also provided insight about Bournemouth potentially parting ways with Huijsen and mentioned the Cherries are planning to turn a profit from this transfer. He said:

"For Bournemouth he cost them 15 million (euros) and now they want to make a windfall. They will ask for 60 or 70 million (euros) for the kid and that is the impediment he could have to come to the Real Madrid."

Dean Huijsen is currently contracted at Bournemouth until the summer of 2030, with several reports suggesting that he has a release clause of about €60 million.

Thibaut Courtois reportedly set to return for Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga clash against CD Leganes

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly set to return to action for their next La Liga clash against CD Leganes. The match is slated for Saturday, March 29, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Courtois was sidelined in Belgium's second leg clash against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League due to a muscular issue. However, journalist Melchor Ruiz has reported (via Madrid Universal) that the 32-year-old shot-stopper was ruled out as a precautionary measure and can return to pitch for Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga clash.

Thibaut Courtois' potential return will be a major boost for Madrid, who have been struggling with injury woes, especially in defense, throughout this ongoing campaign. Courtois has kept 11 clean sheets in 37 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

