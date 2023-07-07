"They will build on that" – Ajax legend suggests Jurrien Timber must be 'allowed to make mistakes' at Arsenal like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard

Ajax great Urby Emanuelson has claimed that Jurrien Timber should be allowed to commit errors at Arsenal for the sake of his growth process.

Timber, 22, has been a hot topic of speculation since the end of the last term. He is expected to be announced as a new Gunners player in a permanent deal worth up to £38 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to Football Transfers, Emanuelson shared his thoughts on the defender's impending arrival at the Emirates Stadium. He elaborated:

"I know that the Timber family is very good at planning the careers of the brothers. I would choose Arsenal. Why? Because they treat young players well there. If you see how they deal with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka, they have been allowed to make mistakes and made important at the same time."

Showering praise on Timber ahead of his transfer, Emanuelson added:

"Jurrien Timber has the potential to reach the absolute top over the course of time. That's why Arsenal would be a good step up for him as they are growing and they will build on that under Mikel Arteta."

Timber, who is adept at playing as both a centre-back and a right-back, could be a fine signing for Arsenal. He would provide solid competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence. Timber is also capable of playing as a make-shift right-back should the need arise for Arteta.

Since making his debut for Ajax in 2020, the Netherlands international has helped them lift three trophies so far. He has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 121 games across all competitions for his club.

He is likely to fit well at the club, who like playing out of the back. Timber, besides being defensively resilient, is also smart with the ball at his feet.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have signed Kai Havertz for £65 million from Chelsea so far. They are also reportedly set to announce Declan Rice as their second signing in a £105 million deal from West Ham United.

Pundit suggests he would love to see Spurs great Harry Kane at Arsenal next campaign

Speaking to DAZN Bet, ex-Gunners star Emmanuel Petit stated that he would love it if Harry Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur's rivals. He said:

"I'd love to see Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that but he started his career there. Every player when they retire wants to look back at what they have won. He'll always be remembered as a very good striker, but I'm sure that he must be tired of not winning."

Although a switch to Mikel Arteta's outfit is deemed to be unlikely, Kane could pop up as a regular starter should he join them. He would easily displace Gabriel Jesus as the north London side's first-choice striker.

So far, the Manchester United and Bayern Munich target has netted 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 appearances for Spurs so far.

Kane currently has only 12 months left on his contact at Spurs and a move away could very much be possible this summer.

