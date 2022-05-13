"They will have to be very careful" - Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Manchester City's clash with West Ham United

Five-time English top-flight winner Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester City will beat West Ham United 2-1 when the two teams meet this weekend. City will travel to the London Stadium on Sunday, May 15, for this crunch Premier League encounter.

Pep Guardiola's side will enter this game having won six of their last seven matches across all competitions. However, their solitary loss was a massive one as it saw them exit the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals.

City reacted to that defeat against Real Madrid by thrashing Newcastle United 5-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 in their last two matches. A win against the Hammers would take them six points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who play on Tuesday (May 17).

West Ham also suffered a last-four loss in Europe recently, exiting the UEFA Europa League after a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. But like City, they too have responded well and thrashed Norwich City 4-0 in their previous match.

Lawrenson believes a visit to West Ham could prove to be tricky for Manchester City, who are currently dealing with multiple injuries. He told the BBC:

"Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both got injured against Wolves so it looks like Manchester City might be missing a couple more players at the back, which makes things interesting."

The former Liverpool footballer added that the Hammers will post a significant threat from set-pieces:

"It's not so much of a problem in open play, because we know West Ham won't have much of the ball, but if City have a makeshift defence they will have to be very careful when they defend set-pieces because the Hammers pose a real threat there. How they get on in those situations will be the key."

Lawrenson went on to opine that a draw wouldn't be the worst outcome for Guardiola's side, but backed them to win anyway:

"It helps City that they can afford to draw here, because that way they would still finish above Liverpool if they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season. I actually think they will go to London Stadium and win, though."

He concluded by stating that City may not put in as impressive a display as they did against Wolves but should take all three points:

"It won't be as spectacular as their 5-1 win at Molineux on Wednesday because I think West Ham will keep things tight and try to pinch it, but City's attacking power means they should edge it."

Manchester City will take on West Ham United for the 3rd time this season on May 15

The match on Sunday will be the third meeting between Manchester City and West Ham this season.

They first clashed in the Carabao Cup in October last year. Neither team could find the back of the net in 90 minutes and the Hammers took a 5-3 win on penalties to eliminate the defending champions.

Their second meeting came a month later in the Premier League. City ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho. Manuel Lanzini scored a late consolation for David Moyes' men.

Edited by Diptanil Roy