"They will come in and take over" - Alan Hutton explains how Luis Diaz will fit in at Liverpool 

Luis Diaz completed his highly anticipated move to Liverpool this winter, joining the Premier League giants from FC Porto in a deal worth €45 million. Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton believes the Colombian is among the players who could man the attack for Jurgen Klopp's side in the years to come.

Diaz made his first appearance for Liverpool during their 3-1 triumph over Cardiff City in the FA Cup last weekend. In a 30-minute cameo, he was involved in the Reds' second goal. Hutton has said that the Colombian could give opposition defenders nightmares, while discussing how Diaz would fit in at Anfield.

“That’s the interesting one, where does he fit in?” Hutton told Football Insider. “There’s no doubting his quality, you can see how quick his feet are for the assist. I think he’ll give any full-back a bit of a nightmare. He looks the type that he likes to play out wide, likes to come in, make things happen, take players on. He’s direct and he can see a pass, he’s obviously very intelligent," continued Hutton.

Liverpool's attack is well balanced at the moment, with the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino still going strong. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has been impressive this season, with 15 goals and three assists so far across competitions. Hutton believes the Portuguese, alongside Luis Diaz, could take over the Reds' attack in the future. He said:

“The thing is, with the original front three, shall we say, they’ve still got a lot to give. It’s about thinking long-term. These are the guys that are going to come in and take over."

NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer Harvey Elliott scored a beauty on his return and new signing Luis Diaz dazzled as Liverpool reach last 16 of the soccer.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/liv… Harvey Elliott scored a beauty on his return and new signing Luis Diaz dazzled as Liverpool reach last 16 of the #FACup . Video highlights after #LFC beat Cardiff City in a thriller at Anfield 🔥🔴🙌 Harvey Elliott scored a beauty on his return and new signing Luis Diaz dazzled as Liverpool reach last 16 of the #FACup. Video highlights after #LFC beat Cardiff City in a thriller at Anfield ⤵️ soccer.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/liv…

Hutton continued:

“The likes of Jota, Luis Diaz, are the next group to integrate themselves in. We’re starting to see it now; the progression will just keep going ,and then they’ll come in and take over. I am really looking forward to seeing it because it’s three players who are very hard to dislodge from that team. This is obviously the next group that is coming through.”

What's next for Liverpool and Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool against Cardiff City.

Following their 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup, the Reds will return to Premier League action with a clash with Leicester City on Thursday. That will be followed by a meeting with Burnley in the English top flight this weekend.

The Reds will then travel to Italy on February 16 to take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. It remains to be seen if Diaz features in any of the said games.

