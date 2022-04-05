"They will be very disappointed" - Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin issues warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has warned Real Madrid that the Blues will be a lot better than their display against Brentford in their last Premier League game.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were woeful defensively and lost 4-1 as their faint title hopes were more or less extinguished.

The Blues were the second-best team defensively heading into the game against Brentford, so their capitulation at the back came as a massive surprise.

A clash against Real Madrid is up next for the Pensioners, who will hope to put in a better display as they look to defend their Champions League crown.

Nevin believes a different Chelsea side will turn up at Stamford Bridge, so Carlo Ancelotti's side should not look too much into their result against Brentford.

Nevin wrote:

"If Real Madrid think they can watch this game back and expect the same result, performance, system and even personnel, especially in the midfield, they will be very disappointed. This will be one of those special nights when I have no doubt it will be a pleasure to be at Stamford Bridge, maybe even a game to be talked about for years and decades to come."

Chelsea will need to be better in all areas of the pitch against Real Madrid

It wasn't just their defense that let Chelsea down against Brentford as the attacking players often flattered to deceive after getting into good positions.

The team stopped defending after taking the lead early in the second half as Brentford scored three goals in ten minutes to take the game away from the Blues.

Carlo Ancelotti's side managed something similar in the second leg of their round of 16 tie against PSG. They will be a big threat with a mixture of youth and experience in their attack.

This will be Chelsea's biggest test in the Champions League as they had a relatively favorable tie against Lille in the previous round.

Los Blancos bounced back from their loss against Barcelona in El Clasico with a gritty 2-1 away win at Celta Vigo. They will hope to keep Tuchel's side at bay when the two sides square off on Wednesday.

