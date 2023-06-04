"They will discuss his future" - Fabrizio Romano claims Erik ten Hag will hold talks with 30-year-old Manchester United star amid talks of exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to hold direct talks with Harry Maguire over the defender's Old Trafford future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The out-of-favor center-back is likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window in search of regular first-team football.

Maguire was signed from Leicester City for a record £80 million in 2019. The 30-year-old was expected to transform the Manchester United defense into a formidable unit. However, he has struggled and made multiple errors which have led to goals during his tenure at United.

The Manchester United skipper lost his place in the starting XI under Ten Hag this season, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez being preferred. He has only made 30 appearances this season, with just 759 minutes in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order and is unlikely to get more game time next season either. As per Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag will talk to the England international about his minutes. Romano told GiveMeSport:

"There will be direct contact between Maguire and Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. They will discuss his future. Erik ten Hag appreciates how professional Maguire has been this season but he also understands that he can't continue like this. There will be a conversation between the player and the manager, and they will clarify that, for sure."

Harry Maguire has made 175 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. He will likely be moved on this summer, but finding potential buyers could be hard considering his high wages (£200,000 per week).

Manchester United lose 2-1 to Manchester City in FA Cup final

Manchester United lost 2-1 against Manchester City in a closely-contested FA Cup final at Wembley yesterday (3 June).

After winning the EFL Cup in February and finishing third in the Premier League, Ten Hag's side were looking to cause a major upset against the Cityzens. However, Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in the history of an FA Cup final in just 12 seconds.

Bruno Fernandes leveled the scores via a 33rd-minute penalty. Gundogan then scored in the 51st minute to give his side the lead once again.

Manchester City's 60% possession was enough to secure the trophy. United had more shots than City (13 to 11) but were unable to score any goals from open play. Although their season may not have ended on a high, United have a lot of positives to take heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

