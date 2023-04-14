"They will get their rewards this week" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Brighton & Hove Albion to win at Chelsea this weekend (April 15). He believes the Seagulls deserved the win against Tottenham Hotspur last week and should get the rewards this week against a system-less Blues.

Chelsea have not scored in their last four matches across competitions and are looking to avoid making it five in a row. They are currently 11th in the league table and are looking to get a win to try and fight for a place in Europe next season.

In his weekly BBC predictions, Sutton claimed that Chelsea are going to find it hard to beat Brighton. He wrote:

"I was in Madrid with BBC Radio 5 live in midweek to cover Chelsea, who have not scored a goal in any of their past four games. Their drought has now lasted more than six hours in total. The way Brighton play might suit Chelsea in some respects - the Blues had a couple of early chances against Real on the counter-attack - but I don't really know what system Frank Lampard will try this time."

Sutton expressed his skepticism about Frank Lampard's appointment as interim manager until the end of the season, saying:

"Lampard used a back four in last weekend's defeat by Wolves in his first game back in charge, but went with a back three in the Champions League. Whichever way he has played, it hasn't worked because they haven't found the net. Everyone viewed Lampard's appointment as short-term, just until the end of the season, but I am sure he harboured hopes of doing enough to get it permanently - and this been the worst possible start for him."

Sutton continued:

"The Seagulls have one way of playing, and they are a brilliant team to watch. They deserved so much more against Spurs, but I have a feeling they will get their rewards this week."

Chelsea set to hand fringe players more game time?

Frank Lampard has hinted that he will be giving minutes to players who were not involved against Real Madrid and Wolverhampton. The caretaker manager is looking for his first win after facing defeats in both games he has taken charge of.

Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to make the starting XI this weekend.

The match will be his first at Stamford Bridge since he was sacked by the club in January 2021. The season is all but done for the Blues as they are already out of the FA Cup and are unlikely to make it to the top four in the Premier League.

They also trail Real Madrid 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after the first leg.

