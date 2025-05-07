“They will get smoked” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shares what Arsenal must get right to avoid defeat against PSG in UCL second leg

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has warned Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to face off at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.

Ad

The Ligue 1 giants hold a slender advantage heading into the clash following their 1-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates on April 29. Notably, PSG have taken their game to the next level in the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League, defeating both Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Despite being at a disadvantage, Ferdinand believes Arsenal can overturn the deficit and get past PSG if they have the right mentality and mindset. He said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t think it’s about ability at this stage, I think it’s about mentality and belief. In Bukayo Saka they’ve got a matchwinner who can turn the game on its head. So, they’ve got positives within their team. But as many positives as they have, if the mindset isn’t right, they’ll get smoked, I’m telling you. The problem for Arsenal is PSG are a proper team, I don’t think they’re invincible but they’ve been the best team in the Champions League.

Ad

“If you’re a football purist, you want the two most attacking and free teams in the final. PSG and Barcelona are the two most attacking and free teams in terms of letting their attacking players just go. I think that would make for an unbelievable spectacle and throw us into a different cycle where managers attack more. Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick could be the managers to follow in terms of their philosophy instead of Pep Guardiola who has been great at it in a great era.”

Ad

Watch here (11:05)

Ad

“We are here to make history’’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the belief to turn it around against PSG

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal are ready to create history by beating PSG and reaching the Champions League final. The Gunners were second best for much of the first leg, but Arteta believes they can defy odds by winning in Paris and making their first UCL final appearance since 2006.

Ad

In the pre-match press conference, the Gunners boss said (via the club's official website):

“Huge enthusiasm, huge energy. We are a win away from being the Champions League semi-final, in one of the most beautiful cities in the world against a great opponent - it doesn't get much better than that. We are here to make history, and we have a big opportunity tomorrow.

Ad

"We bring a result that gives us so much clarity about what we have to do. A lot of learning from the first leg as well, and how small the margins are between the two teams. The result, in my opinion, should have been very different to that one. So tomorrow, another opportunity to prove that and earn the right to be in the final.’’

The Champions League is the only trophy Arsenal can win this term after Liverpool were recently confirmed Premier League champions for the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More