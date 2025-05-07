“They will get smoked” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shares what Arsenal must get right to avoid defeat against PSG in UCL second leg

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has warned Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to face off at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.
The Ligue 1 giants hold a slender advantage heading into the clash following their 1-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates on April 29. Notably, PSG have taken their game to the next level in the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League, defeating both Aston Villa and Liverpool.
Despite being at a disadvantage, Ferdinand believes Arsenal can overturn the deficit and get past PSG if they have the right mentality and mindset. He said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast:
"I don’t think it’s about ability at this stage, I think it’s about mentality and belief. In Bukayo Saka they’ve got a matchwinner who can turn the game on its head. So, they’ve got positives within their team. But as many positives as they have, if the mindset isn’t right, they’ll get smoked, I’m telling you. The problem for Arsenal is PSG are a proper team, I don’t think they’re invincible but they’ve been the best team in the Champions League.
“If you’re a football purist, you want the two most attacking and free teams in the final. PSG and Barcelona are the two most attacking and free teams in terms of letting their attacking players just go. I think that would make for an unbelievable spectacle and throw us into a different cycle where managers attack more. Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick could be the managers to follow in terms of their philosophy instead of Pep Guardiola who has been great at it in a great era.”
Watch here (11:05)
“We are here to make history’’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the belief to turn it around against PSG
Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal are ready to create history by beating PSG and reaching the Champions League final. The Gunners were second best for much of the first leg, but Arteta believes they can defy odds by winning in Paris and making their first UCL final appearance since 2006.
In the pre-match press conference, the Gunners boss said (via the club's official website):
“Huge enthusiasm, huge energy. We are a win away from being the Champions League semi-final, in one of the most beautiful cities in the world against a great opponent - it doesn't get much better than that. We are here to make history, and we have a big opportunity tomorrow.
"We bring a result that gives us so much clarity about what we have to do. A lot of learning from the first leg as well, and how small the margins are between the two teams. The result, in my opinion, should have been very different to that one. So tomorrow, another opportunity to prove that and earn the right to be in the final.’’
The Champions League is the only trophy Arsenal can win this term after Liverpool were recently confirmed Premier League champions for the 2024-25 season.