"They will be happy to jump into it" - Fabrizio Romano drops exciting hint on Arsenal's plans in the transfer window after signing Zinchenko 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal might not be done in the summer transfer window even after the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international was signed for a fee in the region of £30 million from Manchester City. He is expected to be officially announced as a new Gunners player in the coming days.

When asked if the Gunners could still sign a new winger, Romano stated that it is a possibility. Should Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta find an appropriate player that suits his system, the Gunners will pounce on the opportunity.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer expert was quoted as saying the following:

“I think it’s a possibility but Arsenal will go with their strategy as always. As they did in January when they wanted Dusan Vlahovic and were not able to sign him, they decided to wait and sign a player like Gabriel Jesus."

He added:

“I think it will be the same. If they can find an opportunity for a player who could be Arsenal, the right player for Mikel Arteta and Edu, they will be happy to jump into it.”

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners were in the race alongside Chelsea and Barcelona for Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian, however, decided to join the Blaugrana for a fee in the region of £55 million including add-ons.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio this summer. According to The Sun, Asensio has sacked his agent as a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has not yet materialized.

Arteta's side have had a productive summer transfer window so far. They have signed as many as four players this summer to strengthen their first-team ahead of the new season. The Gunners have signed Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined fee of £85.2 million.

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in the United States

Arteta's side will take on London rivals Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in Orlando, USA, on July 23. The Gunners come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Orlando City earlier this week.

It is worth mentioning that the game against the Blues will be the Gunners' final game in the US. They will then head back to England and take on Sevilla at home in the Emirates Cup for their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

