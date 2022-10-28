"They will do the same here" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Former Premier League footballer Chris Sutton has made a bold prediction for Chelsea's upcoming fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 29).

The Blues' trip to the Falmer Stadium will see manager Graham Potter return to his former club Brighton, currently managed by Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian boss is yet to secure a victory with his new club after five games in the English top flight.

However, Sutton believes De Zerbi's men will pose a formidable challenge to Potter's side. The pundit has predicted a 1-1 draw for the upcoming fixture.

Sutton wrote in his BBC Sport column:

"After five games in charge, Roberto de Zerbi is still waiting for his first win as Brighton boss. That means he already had his predecessor, Graham Potter, looming over him - now he goes directly up against him on Potter's first return to the club where he did such a good job."

He added:

"In contrast, Potter is unbeaten after nine games with Chelsea, but I don't think this will be straightforward for them at all. Brighton were actually decent in defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

"A lot of teams get rolled over by City, but the Seagulls took the game to them at times and they will do the same here."

Unlike De Zerbi's current form at Brighton, Potter has remained unbeaten since his appointment as the Blues' manager.

Gabby Agbonlahor claims Chelsea need key signing to challenge for the title

Former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Potter's side require a goal-scoring centre-forward to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Englishman insists that the Blues' current crop of strikers are substandard, urging them to sign a clinical finisher who can find the back of the net more regularly.

Referring to the Blues' 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture, he said on talkSPORT (via the Daily Express):

"The only missing part for Chelsea I thought was Aubameyang's finishing. I felt the one where they had about 15 passes and it got placed across to him from [Kai] Havertz, I feel like a sharp striker takes the right touch and dinks the keeper there, finishes if. Maybe that's what Chelsea are missing to go for the title."

