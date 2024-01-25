"They will have too much attacking quality" - Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool to thrash Norwich City, names player to watch out for 

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to dismantle Norwich City 4-0 in their upcoming clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on January 28. However, he has tipped 20-year-old winger Johnathan Rowe to make an impact during the game.

The Reds have been in fine form this season and will be full of confidence after drawing 1-1 against Fulham last night in the EFL Cup semi-finals. They won the tie 3-2 on aggregate, booking their spots in the final against Chelsea, which is set to take place on February 25.

Liverpool will be aiming to win their second FA Cup in as many years. They got off to a brilliant start in the competition, defeating Arsenal 2-0 away from home in the third round on January 7. On the other hand, Norwich were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, winning the replay 3-1 to make the fourth round.

Sutton has backed the Reds to comfortably get to the next round but was full of praise for Norwich's Johnathan Rowe. He has been in exceptional form this season, netting 13 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances to date and will be aiming to test the Merseysiders' backline.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"If you look through the history books, it is 30 years since Norwich won at Anfield - in the last game played in front of the Kop when it was still terracing."

"I played in that game and it won't surprise you when I say I ran Liverpool ragged that day. Jeremy Goss got our winner, with another of those spectacular efforts he scored so many of around that time - the ball bounced just outside the box and he lashed it past David James."

He added:

"As much as I'd love to see another Canaries win, it is hard to see a repeat of that result on Sunday. Norwich play counter-attacking football home and away these days, so they will just be looking to hang on in there."

"The problem with that is, whichever team Liverpool put out, they will have too much attacking quality. Still, Norwich will have their chances and watch out for their young winger, Jonny Rowe. He's a wide player, but he finishes like a centre-forward and he could nick them a goal."

Sutton's Prediction: 4-0

Chris Sutton believes Liverpool superstar is back to his best after Fulham win

Sutton reckons Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is back to his best after he guided the Reds to the EFL Cup final last night at Craven Cottage (January 24).

The Dutchman had a below-par campaign last season, leading to many writing him off after a serious ACL injury. However, after being named club captain, Van Dijk has been sensational this season in his 23 appearances to date.

The 32-year-old put in a solid performance against Fulham, winning seven duels, making four recoveries, and seven clearances. This led to Sutton telling BBC, (via Rousing the Kop):

“There is a confidence about Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk looks back to his best and Jarell Quansah looks like he has been about for years. You have talked about all the injuries, but blimey Manchester City will look at this team and be worried about them now.”

Van Dijk has scored one goal and provided two assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season.