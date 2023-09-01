"They will have too much quality" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester City v Fulham

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester City to get past Fulham with flying colors in their upcoming Premier League game, registering a 3-1 win, on September 2.

The Cityzens have gotten off to a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning all their three games so far. Pep Guardiola's side are keen on defending their status as the English champions and their campaign couldn't have gotten off to a better start.

Fulham, meanwhile, are 12th and have four points on the board after three games. The Cottagers have won one game, lost one and held Arsenal to a draw in their last clash at the Emirates.

Berbatov cast his prediction for the upcoming match as the Bulgarian striker told Metro:

"Fulham can surprise anyone, they showed that against Arsenal. City, of course, we all know what they can do and it’s a tough game for Fulham. I’ll go with City, they will have too much quality and the patience to open the spaces. It will be a tight game if Fulham play well, if they don’t then there will be lots of goals."

Manchester City's talismanic striker, Erling Haaland, has started his Premier League campaign in style, netting thrice in as many league games. After scoring a season-record 36 goals last term, Haaland looks keen on racking up the numbers yet again.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's old comments about Matheus Nunes come to light

Matheus Nunes has completed a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City in a deal worth £53 million. The Portugal international joins as a promising midfield prospect in the Premier League.

Nunes earlier played for Sporting CP before joining Wolves last summer. Before City played Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League in 2022, Guardiola lauded Nunes as one of the best players in the world.

The Spaniard said about the dynamic midfielder (via GOAL):

"Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today. Despite the difficulties and some mistakes, I have to be very satisfied because we took a big step towards the next round. Nunes is one of the best at the moment."

Nunes made 41 appearances for Wolves last season and is accustomed to English football. The 25-year-old could very well become a handy player for Manchester City during the 2023-24 season.