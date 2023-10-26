"They will be pretty comfortable here" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Arsenal vs Sheffield United

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton reckons Arsenal should have a fairly comfortable outing against rock-bottom Premier League side Sheffield United at home in the Premier League on Saturday (October 28).

The Gunners have made a rousing start to their league campaign, winning six of their nine games. Along with Tottenham Hotspur, Mikel Arteta's side are one of the two unbeaten teams in the top flight this season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield prop up at the other end of the spectrum. With one point, they're bottom of the pile, and along with 19th-placed Bournemouth, they're the only two sides without a league win.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton reckons considering the form of the two teams, Arsenal should coast to a facile win:

"Sheffield United have one point from their first nine games, and with a quarter of the season gone, they are basically relegated, aren't they? Things look desperate for the Blades already, and you do wonder how they can shape up to try to stop Arsenal.

He continued:

"We already know that is what they will do - just hang in there and be resilient, and hopefully nick something, but I don't see it working out for them at the Emirates.

"Arsenal's main worry ahead of this game is their schedule and their squad, because the games are coming thick and fast for them at the moment, but I think they will be pretty comfortable here.

Predicting a 3-0 Gunners win, he concluded:

"I am still not sure about Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sticking with David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale in goal, but that situation is unlikely to affect how this game goes."

The Gunners are third in the standings after nine games, two behind leaders Tottenham.

Arsenal sweat over Gabriel Jesus fitness

Gunners attacker Gabriel Jesus (right)

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus suffered a potential hamstring injury in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla on Tuesday (24 October).

Having assisted his namesake Gabriel Martinelli's first-half opener, Jesus scored a sumptuous second eight minutes into the second period as Arsenal appeared in cruise control at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, the visitors' night turned sour, as the injury-prone Jesus came off with a likely hamstring injury, as per football.london. On Thursday, the player underwent a scan, which will determine the severity of his injury.

At the moment, he appears doubtful to feature in the Sheffield clash at the weekend in the Premier League.