"They will really struggle" - Chris Sutton makes big scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Luton Town

Pundit Chris Suton has tipped Chelsea to pick up all three points when they face Luton Town in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Friday, August 25.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be hoping to secure their first win of the 2023-24 season. They have had a slow start to the season which has seen them pick up just one point out of a possible six.

The Blues secured a 1-1 draw against Liverpool during their opening fixture before losing away to West Ham United 3-1 last weekend. Next up for the west London giants will be a home game against newly-promoted side Luton Town.

Sutton has tipped Chelsea to come out victorious by a scoreline of 3-0 in the encounter. In his column in BBC, he wrote that the Blues will be too strong for Rob Edwards' men:

"Chelsea have one point from six but it does seem like they are getting a bit of harmony at the club with Mauricio Pochettino in charge and Raheem Sterling looks like he is playing with a freedom again and a smile on his face. It was just an unhappy club last season with the scattergun approach."

He continued:

"With regards Luton, they will really struggle. It could be a long, long season. I don't think they will score against Chelsea. Luton tried to play a bit against Brighton, when they lost 4-1, but they have to carry a threat, they can't just try and defend. The Blues will have a bit too much for them and Pochettino will get a win."

The Blues are currently 15th in the Premier League table, with one point after two games. Visiting team Luton Town, on the other hand, are 17th, and are among the four teams in the league without a single point thus far this season.

Chelsea's injury woes compounds ahead of PL clash against Luton Town

The Blues are expected to be without a number of first-team players due to injuries when they welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday.

Pochettino's side have been hit with a barrage of injuries since the start of the season. The Argentine tactician is expected to be without at least nine first-team players against Luton.

The likes of Benoit Badisahile, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Marcus Bettineli, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja and Mykhaylo Mudryk will all miss the game.

Nkunku and Fofana are out of action for a few months while James is expected to return in a few weeks.

