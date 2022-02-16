"They will do something important" - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update on Arsenal's summer transfer plans

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal are planning to have a big summer transfer window. This comes after the Gunners failed to secure any major signings in the January window.

Speaking on the Que Golazo YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said:

“I want to tell Arsenal fans don’t worry, that the summer will be busy for Arsenal. They will go for a new midfielder, a new top striker, so don’t worry. They will do something important.”

As mentioned by Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are currently in the hunt for a new central midfielder and a new centre-forward. Mikel Arteta's side were chasing Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic during the January transfer window. However, the former Fiorentina forward instead decided to join fellow Serie A side Juventus for a fee of around €80 million.

Mikel Arteta does need to strengthen in the attacking department following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona. As things stand, the Gunners will have to rely on a young Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette.

The latter has just six months remaining on his contract and could leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Another area worth strengthening is in central midfield. Both Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are always on the cusp of an exit. This means Thomas Partey is the only reliable central midfielder left at the club alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

It is worth noting that Arsenal had a massive summer transfer window last summer as well. They spent around £140 million some great players including Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Arsenal take on Brentford at the weekend in the Premier League

Arsenal host the newly-promoted Brentford side on Saturday, February 19. The Gunners suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Bees on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers during their last league outing.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently one of several sides in the quest to secure a top four place in the Premier League. They are currently battling Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Manchester United for a place in the Champions League next season.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 39 points from 22 matches. They are currently four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have three games in hand over their domestic rivals.

