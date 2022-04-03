"They will be very strong" - Courtois names Real Madrid weakness Chelsea could exploit ahead of UEFA Champions League clash 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently revealed that his team's lack of intensity is one of their weaknesses. He spoke to the press (via Managing Madrid) after their 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, 2 April.

The Belgian keeper stated that his former side Chelsea could exploit the Spanish club's weakness in their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Real Madrid had to work extremely hard to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season. They were 2-0 down on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 until the second half of the second leg. A phenomenal hat-trick from Karim Benzema helped them complete a brilliant comeback.

Chelsea, on the other hand, reached the quarterfinals after defeating French club LOSC Lille 4-1 on aggregate. However, the Blues lost 4-1 in the Premier League against Brentford on Saturday. This has made it difficult for experts and fans to label the English club as favorites against Madrid.

The upcoming UCL tie will be an emotional match for Courtois, who helped the Blues win the Premier League during the 2014-15 and 2016-17 season.

Chakubuta Mwamba @stevenmwamba7 @Blue_Footy It will be poetic knocking Real Madrid out of CL twice in a row when Courtois left Chelsea so he can win it with Madrid. @Blue_Footy It will be poetic knocking Real Madrid out of CL twice in a row when Courtois left Chelsea so he can win it with Madrid.

The former Chelsea star recently spoke about the much awaited Champions League clash against his former club. He praised Chelsea's intensity on the pitch and revealed how his own side's lack of intensity could be exploited by the Blues.

“Chelsea lost at home but they will be very strong for Wednesday. We lack intensity sometimes and Chelsea are good at that.” (H/T Managing Madrid)

The first leg of the clash will be played on 6 April, Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid's gains huge momentum after defeating Celta Vigo ahead of their Chelsea clash

Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 on Saturday in La Liga. A brace from Benzema was enough for Los Blancos to win all three points as Nolito scored the only goal for the home side.

The result will give Madrid some much-needed momentum ahead of their UCL tie against Chelsea.

The Blues, meanwhile, suffered a big loss at home to Brentford as they conceded four goals in the second half.

Thomas Tuchel's men will need to get over their disappointing result in the Premier League quickly if they want to win their tie against Madrid.

Edited by Aditya Singh