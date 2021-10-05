×
"They will struggle to keep pace with Liverpool, City and Chelsea"- Darren Bent identifies what could cost Manchester United in the title race

Darren Bent does not believe Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title.
Varun Totadri
ANALYST
Modified Oct 05, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes Manchester United may not be able to keep up with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the Premier League title race. He said so because of United's lack of quality in midfield.

The Red Devils played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. The result left them in fourth place in the Premier League table, two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League this season. The club's decision not to sign a defensive midfielder baffled fans and pundits, though. Darren Bent believes that may cost Solskjaer side's against the Premier League big boys.

"I think that's one thing that may cost United, that midfield, because that role has become vital in front of the back four, whether you play a two or you play a one," Bent told TalkSport.
'The fact United didn't go out and get a top-class holding midfielder that would have given Fernandes and Pogba, you would have only had to play one. The fact he doesn't trust one of them just to sit there. He's got to go with McTominay and Fred. I thought Everton capitalised on that; they played really well. And the pace they were going on the counter attack, I thought they were superb."

Brazilian Fred once again put in a poor performance in a Manchester United jersey. The defensive midfielder was at fault for Everton's equaliser, failing to stop Demarai Gray in the build-up to the Toffees' goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be on his way out if Manchester United fail to win a trophy

Manchester United vs Everton - Premier League
After enjoying one of their best transfer windows in recent history, Manchester United fans expect the club to win trophies this season. The Red Devils have, however, shown signs of weakness and inconsistency in recent weeks.

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by West Ham United. The 13-time Premier League champions are expected to reach the later stages of the Champions League, win the FA Cup and mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Failure to do so could cost Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job at the end of the season.

Edited by Bhargav
