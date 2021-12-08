"They will be tactically more aware" - Rio Ferdinand explains how Rangnick will get turn Manchester United midfielder into a top player 

Rio Ferdinand has praised Manchester United star Fred's determination in the club's game against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Fred scored the winner in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge at Old Trafford. The Brazilian's right-foot curler found the far post in the 77th minute to hand the German tactician his first win as Manchester United boss.

After capping an impressive display against Crystal Palace, Fred will look to kick on under the new manager. Ferdinand has backed the Brazilian midfielder to do just that and explained what he loves about him.

The former Manchester United defender said:

“What you do get with Fred, is a mentality you’d love to get in any young kid. He don’t hear the noise. He just goes out there and plays.”

Fred endured a tough time under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Although he was an integral part of the starting XI at Old Trafford, Fred was below par in most matches under the Norwegian. His mistakes in the middle of the park cost Manchester United matches.

However. Ferdinand thinks those errors will be rectified under Ralf Rangnick.

“The biggest problem was he was jumping out of the team shape. He’d see a ball and just go, not think about what was behind him. In that position where he plays in front of back four you need that awareness. He never had that.”

The BT Sport pundit added:

“Now with the team so structured, if he does go, other players will fill in because there’s an understanding and they’ll be tactically more aware.”

Ralf Rangnick outlines his ambition at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has been given a six-month contract as an interim manager at the club. Rangnick was recently asked by the press if he could repeat what Thomas Tuchel did with Chelsea by winning the UEFA Champions League in his debut season.

The Manchester United boss replied:

“I think it’s too early now, having been here for only a week with the team, having played one game, I think it’s too early. But obviously, with a club like Manchester United, we’re ambitious to be as successful as we can be in all competitions, no matter in which one.”

The German went on to outline that his priority was to develop the team instead.

“For me, it’s important we develop the team, that we continue the application of the defensive processes and fine tune our collective defending.”

Rangnick's next game in charge of the Red Devils will be against Young Boys in the Champions League tonight (December 8).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra