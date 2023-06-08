"They will do what they’ve done all season" - Vincent Kompany explains the 'advantage' Manchester City have in the UCL final

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

The Cityzens have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. A win against Inter would not only secure City's first UEFA Champions League title, but they will also win the treble for the first time in their history.

Speaking on The Overlap show, Kompany shared his prediction for the game and said (via Manchester World):

“It’s a team that’s won so much so they will be as calm as you can imagine. They will do what they’ve done all season – they’ll go home, play with the kids, have a bit of a session, have meetings about the opposition – and they’ll go into the game like any other. I think that is the advantage when you’ve played in a lot of cup finals, you learn that it’s just another game."

He further added:

“They have one big advantage now. They’ve got a six or seven-year library of solutions they’ve had to come up with against different teams, whereas in the beginning, teams hadn’t adapted that much yet, so the one style we had was unbelievable.”

Vincent Kompany made 360 appearances for Manchester City and is one of the finest players to ever grace the Sky Blues. The Belgian won 12 trophies with the Cityzens, including four Premier League titles.

Kompany, 37, currently works as a manager for Burnley. He helped the Clarets earn promotion to the Premier League from the Championship this season.

Manchester City have been in red hot form heading into the Champions League final

Manchester City have had a remarkable 2022-23 campaign. They have been unstoppable in the UEFA Champions League this season, ousting RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid en route to the final.

Not only have City defeated those teams, but they have also outclassed each opponent. Pep Guardiola's side manhandled Real Madrid to a 5-1 aggregate win over two legs in the semi-finals.

They also showed levels to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the recent FA Cup final, winning 2-1 at Wembley. Whether Manchester City can finally win their maiden Champions League trophy and complete a historic treble this season remains to be seen.

