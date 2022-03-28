"They will not treat him like the Europeans" - El Hadji Diouf says Liverpool won't meet Mohamed Salah's contract demands because he's African 

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have been locked in contract negotiations for quite a while now with no agreement reached yet. Several reports have suggested that the 29-year-old's wage demand is what's causing the hold up. Former Reds star El Hadji Diouf weighed in on the matter and requested the player to stay at Anfield, but warned that he may not get the terms he's looking for due to his nationality.

The Egyptian superstar's current contract is set to expire next summer, and Liverpool are understood to be keen on securing his services for a few more years with a new contract. However, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are allegedly interested in him and are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best forwards in the world and has already scored 153 goals in 239 matches across competitions for the Reds, establishing himself as one of the club's most important players. El Hadji Diouf certainly seems to have that opinion as he urged the Reds to accept the superstar's reported wage demand of £400,000 per week. He also believes that the Egyptian forward should stay at Anfield where he can win trophies rather than having to start afresh elsewhere.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Diouf said:

"It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Mohamed Salah's demands.

"If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with [Sadio] Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies.

"He is 29 years old and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds.

"A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again."

However, Diouf controversially claims that the Egyptian forward is unlikely to see his demands accepted because he is not European. He said:

"Mohamed Salah must realize that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others.

"The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool, they were telling me not to go to away with my country to play with my national team."

Fabrizio Romano says Mohamed Salah prefers Liverpool stay over move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that at this point in time, Mohamed Salah would "love to stay" in the Premier League, and that the Reds are his priority, amid rumored interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking on his podcast (via HITC), Fabrizio Romano said:

“About Barcelona. From what I understand the plan of Mohamed Salah, as of today, it not to go to Spain in general. So as of today, he would love to stay in the Premier League and Liverpool are his priority. Today, in March, La Liga is not his priority."

As contract talks drag on behind the scenes, the 29-year-old will continue to be extremely vital to the Reds' bid to win the Premier League title this season. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently just one point behind league-leaders Manchester City, with only nine rounds of matches remaining.

Crucially, the Reds could also have a shot at the unprecedented glory of winning the quadruple this season. Klopp's side have already won the Carabao Cup and find themselves in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup, respectively.

