Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Juventus interested in signing Mohamed Salah, Reds monitoring Red Bull Salzburg forward, and more - March 22, 2022

Premier League title contenders and quadruple hopefuls Liverpool are in a good position at the moment, but things could change with respect to injuries over the international break.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on star attacker Mohamed Salah and Red Bull Salzburg ace Benjamin Sesko. There’s also an update on midfielder Naby Keita.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 22, 2022.

Naby Keita joins Trent Alexander-Arnold on the injury list

Jurgen Klopp revealed before the clash against Nottingham Forest that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the international friendlies for England due to a hamstring issue.

It has also been confirmed that Naby Keita will join the full-back on the treatment table. The midfielder will not feature for the Guinean national team due to a knee issue.

Liverpool will hope the duo will be available for their crucial games next month as they face Manchester City in two different competitions: the Premier League and the FA Cup. The Reds also have a crucial quarter-final tie against Benfica in April.

Juventus interested in replacing Paolo Dybala with Mohamed Salah

Juventus are set to lose Paolo Dybala on a free transfer this summer, but it could open the door for them to sign Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is yet to agree a contract extension at Liverpool and will have a year remaining on his current deal come summer. Salah is reportedly holding out for nearly double the €12million-a-year that he is currently earning at the Merseyside giants.

As per Gazzetta, Juventus could use a growth decree to get a tax discount on Salah’s potential gross salary.

This could help them offer Salah a more competitive salary. But it remains to be seen if the raise will be substantial enough for him to consider the deal.

Liverpool monitoring Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko, dubbed as “Mini-Haaland” by his Red Bull Salzburg teammates, is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds are not the only club keeping an eye on the 18-year-old as Goal claim Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring his progress in Austria.

Sesko has made 16 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season and has managed three goals in the process. At 18, he would be more of a long-term addition to Liverpool if they manage to beat the competition for his services.

