"They will have that upset" - Ex-PL star on why the international break could halt Arsenal's title race momentum against Liverpool and Manchester City

David James feels the international break could come at a cost for Arsenal in their three-horse title race with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners are top of the table with 10 games left thanks to a superior goal difference than Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders. They are in a rich vein of form, winning their last eight consecutive league games.

One of those victories was a crucial 3-1 win against Liverpool at the Emirates on February 4. But, they still have the threat of the Anfield giants and Manchester City, who they face on March 31 at the Etihad, to contend with.

The three title rivals will put their battle to one side for this week as their players head to their national teams for international duty. It comes amid Arsenal's extraordinary run which has also seen them reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

James touched on the Gunners' current form and the momentum Arteta's side have when speaking to Sky Sports:

"Arsenal have got to be happy (with their form) although I'm not a big fan of momuntim in the sense of winning games or win you the next game. I like the idea of momentum being something that happens in between games."

The former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper raised concerns about the international break and the potential effect it will have on Arteta's troops:

"They will have that upset now because of the international break. Arteta will have to get them back into the mode very quickly going into the upcoming matches."

James doesn't think the north Londoners will be in the title equation come the end of the season:

"I don't know why but I always think Arsenal never come out of things looking the best. I still think it's between Liverpool and Manchester City."

The Gunners were top of the table for the majority of last season and held an eight-point lead over City at the turn of 2023. But, they missed out on ending a 20-year wait for league glory, with Pep Guardiola's winning the title five points ahead of Arteta's men.

Jack Wilshere hails Arsenal's Mikel Arteta for catching Liverpool and Manchester City

Jack Wilshere sang Mikel Arteta's praises.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has backed Arteta to bring the Premier League title to the Emirates. The Englishman has worked as the Gunners' U18 coach and has seen the Spanish tactician up close.

Wilshere spoke on the Up Front with Simon Jordan podcast about Arteta and was adamant he would deliver the title at some stage:

"Yes [he will], eventually. Whether that’s this season, next season, whenever that is, I think the steps they have made and the thing is whenever I see Mikel, he’s getting more intense and more passionate… He’s so focused."

Wilshere also lavished praise on Arteta for propelling Arsenal into the title race with Liverpool and Manchester City. He argued that many felt that wouldn't have been possible:

"Everyone was going no one is going to catch City or Liverpool. Now, all of a sudden, we're in the conversation and we're getting stronger in my opinion."

Arsenal last won the title in 2004 and have 13 league titles to their name. But, they are yet to be crowned champions since moving to the Emirates in 2006 and Arteta is attempting to make history.