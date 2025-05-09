“They are winners and know how to manage a top team” - Barcelona star Ferran Torres shares key difference between Hansi Flick and Pep Guardiola 

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has shared the key coaching difference between Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick. The Spaniard has worked with both managers in his time at Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively.

Ferran Torres was at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022, when he worked under Pep Guardiola. He made 43 outings for the Sky Blues, recording 16 goals and four assists across competitions. In December 2021, Torres joined the Catalans and spent two-and-a-half seasons with coach Xavi. In the summer of 2024, Hansi Flick took over the helm at Barcelona. Torres has contributed 44 goals and 17 assists in 157 outings for La Blaugrana across competitions.

In an interview with El País (h/t SPORT), Ferran Torres highlighted the difference between Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick as coaches. He said (via Barca Universal):

"They are winners and know how to manage a top team. But Flick is more approachable, he is interested in how you are doing in everything. And something very important: he [Flick] shows a lot of care for those who play less, so that they don’t lose motivation and are ready when their time comes. This season has helped me to confirm that I am a No. 9."

During his time at Manchester City, Ferran Torres played on both wings and as a centre-forward. He did the same during his first two seasons at Barcelona, when Xavi employed him as a winger. However, Hansi Flick has usually played him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski as a pure striker. Torres has been impressive as a striker this season, scoring 19 times in 44 outings across tournaments.

Ferran Torres opens up on playing as a number 9 for Barcelona under Hansi Flick

Ferran Torres and Hansi Flick (L to R) - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with El País (h/t SPORT), Ferran Torres shared his thoughts on adjusting to playing as a number 9 at Barcelona. He said (via Barca Universal):

"It’s the position where I perform best. It’s not just about scoring. It affects me a lot, I won’t deny it. You can have a great game, and if you don’t score, you’re left with a thorn in your side. And if you score but miss chances, you also feel that you could have done more. But you have to know how to live with that."

He added:

"And you have to be clear that you can’t score in every game. More than obsessing, it’s addictive. It’s addictive. When you score, you want to do it again. You have to work so that it doesn’t have a negative effect on your performance."

Torres is a versatile forward who has stepped up for Barcelona during Robert Lewandowski's absence. He was a starter for both legs of the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan, although the Catalans lost 7-6 on aggregate. He also scored in the first leg. The Spaniard also made it to the scoresheet against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

