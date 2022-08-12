"They have wiped Clara's social media accounts" - Barcelona star Gerard Pique reportedly dating 23-year-old PR student who works for him after splitting up with Shakira 

Barcelona star Gerard Pique is dating a 23-year-old PR student who has worked for him following his breakup with pop singer Shakira, as per The Sun.

The Barca defender and Shakira announced their split on June 4 following 11 years together of which they have had two children.

There has been a ton of speculation over the ex-couple's separation, with rumors of infidelity and bust-ups over where the children should reside.

Pique is now said to have shacked up with Clara Chia Marti, of whom he is believed to have met whilst she worked at his production company Kosmos.

The pair have reportedly been seeing each other for months, with a source telling the tabloid newspaper:

"Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening."

Speaking on the player wanting to keep his relationship with Clara on the low, the source adds:

"People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her."

Pique's situation with Shakira is seemingly improving as the pop singer is reportedly attempting to find a truce with her former lover.

Barcelona defender Pique offers to play next season for free amid breakup with Shakira

Turning to football matters with regard to Pique, his situation is one of intrigue as he has reportedly offered to play for Barcelona for free in the 2022-23 season.

This is to help aid Barca's current financial situation in which they are struggling to register players for the team.

The Blaugrana have spent £137.7 million so far this summer, bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

They have had to activate three economic levers thus far which is financial action through the club selling some of it's assets to raise money.

The Spanish defender is believed to have met with Barca president Joan Laporta and offered that his contract could be modified to help the situation.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Gerard Piqué has already assumed that he won't be as important as he has always been for Barcelona on the pitch.



However, he believes he will still help a lot in the dressing room.



— MD Gerard Piqué has already assumed that he won't be as important as he has always been for Barcelona on the pitch.However, he believes he will still help a lot in the dressing room.— MD https://t.co/ZfxfkKvI1b

By that time, the veteran defender's place in Xavi Hernandez's starting XI most likely will be at risk following the arrivals of Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

The latter has joined Barca on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

It only adds more competition for Pique in the middle of Barca's defense.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett