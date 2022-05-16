"They wouldn't do it without reason" - Klopp defends Liverpool fans who booed British national anthem in FA Cup final against Chelsea 

Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool supporters for booing the British national anthem and Prince Phillip before their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday (May 14).

The German boss also described the Reds' supporters as 'wonderful people' and claimed they wouldn't boo anything if they didn't have a reason to.

Liverpool fans have long booed the national anthem whenever it has been played at Wembley. Fans audibly jeered the Duke of Cambridge, as well as the traditional Abide With Me hymn.

Supporters who have shown national apathy, particularly those who describe themselves as 'Scouse not English', have been lamented by fans and members of the British press.

JmRoyle #YNWA #BLM #GTTO #LFC @MyArrse Tories and The Speaker in Parliament up in arms because Liverpool supporters bo-ed the national anthem before the FA cup final.



There is 97 reasons why the supporters do this and will continue this until we get justice for Hillsborough.

Until then we are Scouse not English. Tories and The Speaker in Parliament up in arms because Liverpool supporters bo-ed the national anthem before the FA cup final. There is 97 reasons why the supporters do this and will continue this until we get justice for Hillsborough.Until then we are Scouse not English.

Ahead of his side's trip to Southampton on Tuesday, 17 May, Klopp said at the pre-match press conference (as quoted by The Metro):

"Of course, I have thoughts but I think always in this sort of situation it is best to ask the question, Why did it happen? I know our people so well that they would not do it if there is not a reason for it. I have not been here long enough for sure to understand the reason.

"That’s for sure something historical and that’s probably a question you can answer much better than I can."

Klopp added:

"I know some from other clubs see it slightly different but the majority of our fans are wonderful people, really smart. They understand, they go through lows and highs, suffer together. They wouldn’t do it if there was not a reason, that’s what I know. It was not something I enjoyed or whatever but that’s the answer."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp asked about booing of the national anthem: "I know our people wouldn't do it unless there's a reason for it." Klopp asked about booing of the national anthem: "I know our people wouldn't do it unless there's a reason for it."

Downing Street condemns Jurgen Klopp for defending Liverpool fans booing during national anthem

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized Klopp for his comments regarding Liverpool fans booing the anthem and Prince William.

According to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for Johnson was asked after Klopp's comments whether the 54-year-old was right to defend supporters for their behavior before the cup final. The spokesperson replied 'no,' adding that it was a 'great shame' because the FA Cup should "bring people together."

The report also claims that Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was prompted to 'utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William.'

Liverpool are still on for a history-making quadruple this season after they defeated Chelsea on penalties in a cup final for the second time in three months.

The Reds' Premier League chances were boosted a day later when Manchester City were held 2-2 at West Ham. This means the title race could go down to the final day of the season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp gives an update on the availability of his players ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton tomorrow “The 30 extra minutes made a big difference.” ⏱️Jurgen Klopp gives an update on the availability of his players ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton tomorrow “The 30 extra minutes made a big difference.” ⏱️Jurgen Klopp gives an update on the availability of his players ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton tomorrow👇 https://t.co/on0dbVWg7l

Edited by Ritwik Kumar