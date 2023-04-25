"They won’t be fazed" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for crucial PL tie between Manchester City and Arsenal

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has tipped Manchester City's experience to prove decisive in their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday (April 26).

The Cityzens host the Gunners in what many are deeming to be a title decider at the Etihad. Five points separate the two title rivals heading into the crunch clash. Pep Guardiola's City have cut the gap on Mikel Arteta's side to five points and have two games in hand.

Lawrenson has predicted City to prevail against Arsenal. He told Paddy Power that while he's interested in seeing the way the Gunners approach the game, he reckons the hosts' experience will be key:

"I’ll go for Manchester City to win this. I’m fascinated by the way Arsenal will approach this game. When you look at them and number of times they’ve been in front and looking comfortable to only go on and cause themselves all sorts of problems."

Lawrenson added:

"City have been in this position many, many times before, normally on the last day of the season! They won’t be fazed. I’m really looking forward to seeing this game." Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal.

Arteta's side are tasked with trying to nullify the threat of the in-form Erling Haaland. The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 32 goals in 28 league games. He needs just one goal to hold the outright record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Arsenal will have to deal with Haaland's threat without William Saliba, though, as the French defender continues to be sidelined with a back injury. His absence has coincided with the Gunners' recent slump. They have been held to three consecutive draws while City have romped to three straight wins.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Manchester City clash is not title decider

Mikel Arteta disagrees that the City clash is a title decider.

Wednesday's game between Arsenal and Manchester City has massive title implications. The Gunners will move eight points clear with victory but will see their lead cut to two with defeat.

Hence, many are considering the battle between the two title challengers to be decisive in the race for the Premier League crown. However, Arteta disagrees, insisting that his side won't win the league even with a win over City, telling Sky Sports:

"If we win tomorrow night, we haven't won the league, that's for sure. It will shift the percentages a little bit, but with five games left after this, it will still be very tricky."

Arteta added that the encounter with the Cityzens will not define his side's season:

"We wanted to close that gap as much as we could, and we're toe-to-toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no."

The Gunners lost the reverse 3-1 at the Emirates.

