"They have to work with what they've got"- Paul Merson points out problem area for Arsenal as compared to top-four rivals

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes the club's lack of goals is proving to be a major problem for them as they approach the final stretch of the season. The Gunners have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League.

The north London club has been heavily criticized for their decision to part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent during the January transfer window. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer and has been in impressive form for the La Ligan giants, scoring 10 goals in 16 appearances. The Gunners failed to sign a replacement for the 33-year-old.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have scored just four league goals between them this season. Merson believes the absence of a natural goalscorer has led to the Gunners' downfall in recent weeks and has proven to be the difference between them and their top-four rivals. He has also claimed that keeping hold of Aubameyang might not have been the answer to the club's problems.

"As well as Forster played against Arsenal on Saturday, some of the chances were very bad misses from the forwards. Arsenal just haven't got a natural goal scorer. It's so hard to come by a natural goal scorer too. Manchester City haven't got one. You couldn't call Gabriel Jesus a natural goal scorer. He misses too many chances," Merson told Sky Sports.

He further noted:

"Manchester United do have one in Cristiano Ronaldo. Tottenham also have one in Harry Kane, but there are not many of them around. Nothing really was said about Arsenal a few weeks ago. "Everything was great, but now it's all 'they shouldn't have got rid of Aubameyang. "If Aubameyang was here we'd be alright'."

Merson also wrote:

"Well, I don't think they would. I don't agree with those sentiments at all. However, the three defeats have shown that their problems lie with sticking the ball in the back of the net, and they have to work with what they've got to find a solution."

Arsenal will head into their game against Chelsea on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge on the back of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League against Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Southampton.

Arteta could be without the services of Alexandre Lacazette for their clash with the Blues. The Frenchman missed his side's 1-0 loss to Southampton last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal linked with a move for Aston Villa star this summer

Arsenal will attempt to solve their attacking woes by signing a top-quality forward this summer. According to Teamtalk, the north London club have been linked with a move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

Watkins joined Aston Villa from Brentford for a then-club-record fee of £28 million in the summer of 2020. He has enjoyed an impressive debut season with the club, scoring 14 goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

The forward has struggled to maintain consistency this season, scoring just eight goals in 28 league appearances for Steven Gerrard's side. The 26-year-old's work-rate and natural finishing ability, however, make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to keep hold of the striker, but a move to the Emirates Stadium could prove to be an enticing opportunity for the England international.

