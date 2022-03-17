"Every game is a final" - Thiago Alcantara says Liverpool need to stay 'humble' in Premier League title race with Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara claims his side will need to remain humble in their pursuit of Premier League glory following their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Reds have caught up with Manchester City, who had previously held a 12-point lead over their closest competitors. They are now a point behind Pep Guardiola's side.

It promises to be a tantalizing race as we enter the business end of the season. Thiago commented on his side's opportunity to usurp City's position and said that every game will be a final from now on.

He told Sky Sports (via Anfield Watch):

"The gap now is one back and every game is a final. There's no weeks off."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"The gap now is one back and every game is a final. There's no weeks off." Thiago on the title race:"The gap now is one back and every game is a final. There's no weeks off." #awlive [sky] Thiago on the title race: "The gap now is one back and every game is a final. There's no weeks off." #awlive [sky]

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder insisted that the side should concentrate on themselves as they look to continue their hot streak of form.

He added:

"We focus on ourselves and take it game-by-game. We analyse this game to go through what things we did wrong, what things we did right. That's the key, stay focused, stay humble."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"We focus on ourselves and take it game-by-game. We analyse this game to go through what things we did wrong, what things we did right. That's the key, stay focused, stay humble." Thiago on the title race:"We focus on ourselves and take it game-by-game. We analyse this game to go through what things we did wrong, what things we did right. That's the key, stay focused, stay humble." #awlive [sky] Thiago on the title race:"We focus on ourselves and take it game-by-game. We analyse this game to go through what things we did wrong, what things we did right. That's the key, stay focused, stay humble." #awlive [sky]

The Reds are currently unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games and if they win their next nine, they will be crowned champions come May.

Liverpool have the ascendancy ahead of clash with Manchester City

City played out a 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park

April 10 is the date that will be on the lips of many Premier League fans as Liverpool are set to travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

It promises to be one of the most extraordinary games that will have huge implications on the title race. Of course, that would depend on both sides winning all their games up until that fixture.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's side being in the driving seat and in a position to win the trophy if they win all their remaining games. However, City's Bernado Silva thinks otherwise.

Silva spoke to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail) following the Cityzens setback against Crystal Palace on Monday where they failed to beat a resolute Palace team.

He said in this regard:

"Nine games to go, but it's still better to be in our position than in Liverpool's and they have to play in our stadium so it's going to be exciting."

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given his verdict on the title run. He has explained why he believes the Reds possess the firepower to go all the way to the title.

He said following Monday's game on Sky Sports:

"If Liverpool play that game [at Palace], they win that game because they have better strikers and finishers, they are more ruthless and there is more of them, five players you would put your money on."

Edited by Akshay Saraswat