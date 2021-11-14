Thiago Alcantara weighing up swapping Liverpool for Barcelona to seal Xavi reunion - Reports

According to journalist Pedro Almedia, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could rejoin Barcelona. It was at Barcelona that Thiago started his club career before he went to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Barcelona recently brought back club legends Xavi Hernandez as manager and Dani Alves as a player. Thiago could be the latest addition to the list of re-joiners.

Thiago joined Liverpool in 2020 for an initial fee of just £20 million. However, he hasn't been as influential as many Liverpool fans had hoped he would be. He scored just one goal in 30 appearances for them last season, with no assists.

Thiago's injuries haven't helped his case either. He has made just seven appearances this season for Liverpool.

Barcelona, however, are in dire need of experienced players in their ranks. With Lionel Messi and Miralem Pjanic gone, they have had to persist with teenagers like Gavi and Pedri in midfield.

As good as the youngsters are, putting the load of the highest level of football consistently on such young shoulders isn't ideal. Hence, signing Thiago would be a big boost for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona looking to bounce back after Xavi return

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As New FC Barcelona FC Head Coach

To say that Barcelona have been going through a tough phase would be an understatement. Their financial troubles have been there for the world to witness. It is because of this that they had to let go of the club legend and arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

They have also made some expensive but underwhelming signings in recent years. This includes the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmanne Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and more.

Barcelona currently sit ninth in the La Liga table, 11 points off the top. This saw the sacking of Ronald Koeman and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the new manager.

Just days after the return of Xavi, the Catalan giants also announced the return of Dani Alves. These are not just quality signings but also a great morale booster for the club and its fans.

Barcelona will now be hoping to get back to winning ways and climb up the ladder in La Liga.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If they manage to sign Thiago Alcantara, it would be a great boost for Barcelona's attempts to return to the summit of Spanish and European football.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee