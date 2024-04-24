Thiago Silva's wife Belle reacts on social media after Chelsea's 5-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Belle took to social media after the Blues suffered a potent 5-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 23.

It was a difficult situation for the Blues as they stumbled through the game, unable to retaliate to the Gunners' consistent assault. They fell behind early in the first half (just four minutes on the clock), with Leandro Trossard putting his name on the scoresheet.

The second half came with an 18-minute spell where Arsenal were even more dominant as they hounded Chelsea, scoring another four. Kai Havertz, a former Blues player who only left in the summer, scored two goals. The other two came from right-back Ben White, who enjoyed a fluke cross that got past a stunned Djordje Petrovic to enter the net.

Thiago Silva came on as a substitute with 12 minutes left, but there was little he could do to improve the proceedings aside from helping to stall the Gunners' onslaught. His wife Belle Silva took to social media afterwards to drop a cryptic message:

It's not the first time that Belle Silva has reacted to the Blues losing, though she has been less cryptic in the past. Earlier this year, when Chelsea lost to Wolves in February, she lashed out at their performance, leading to conversations between Thiago Silva and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Belle openly apologized after the incident, saying she was only passionate about the club. This time, it seems she has opted to stay on the side of caution, using emojis rather than words.

Mauricio Pochettino discusses demolition as Chelsea lose 5-0 to Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino watched from the sidelines on Tuesday, unable to imprint any tactical improvements in a game that slipped entirely out of his grasp. Arsenal were easily the better side, as they drove the Blues into the floor with a five-goal margin.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino explained what had gone wrong against their London rivals at the Emirates Stadium. He told the BBC (via Independent):

"It’s not difficult to explain. Everyone saw we didn’t compete from the beginning of the game. After we conceded I think the team was so soft. I’m so disappointed with the start because we’re supposed to have full energy and compete better."

He added:

"We were not aggressive and we did not concentrate in situations where it is easy to find the solution. That is why we’re so disappointed."

Chelsea now have to continue their chase for any potential European spots in the Premier League, with the hopes that it will not entirely leave their grasp. For Arsenal, the table-toppers will hope they can continue in top form while looking to their title-chasing rivals to drop points.

