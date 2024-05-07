Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva reacts on social media as Chelsea star signs deal to return to former club Fluminense

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva has reacted to the official confirmation that her husband is heading back to Fluminense with a post on social media. The Brazilian initially joined the west London club in 2020 on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and spent four glorious years at the club.

Silva has been ageing like a fine wine and has been the centre-piece in most of what the Blues have achieved since his arrival. The 39-year-old won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the club.

The former PSG star has nine goals and four assists in 152 appearances for Chelsea. As all good things come to an end, the Blues will bid an emotional farewell to the Brazilian at the end of the season.

He has also agreed a two-year deal to return to Fluminense. Silva started his journey with the Brazilian side's youth academy before leaving in 2002. He returned in 2006, spending three years at the club, making 97 senior appearances.

His wife posted the following message on Instagram with the hashtag "TheMonsterIsBack" along with pictures of her family posing in Fluminense shirts:

"The beast is back! So happy to be home again after so many years!"

Silva's announcement comes months after his wife shared a cryptic post on X, apparently asking her husband to change or 'it'll be too late'.

Silva stated he'd like to return to Chelsea in 'another role'

While announcing that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, Silva said he would love to return to the club 'in another role'.

Here's what he said (via Football.London):

"I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end.

"That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here."

He added:

"It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a blue, always a blue."

Despite how the season has gone for Chelsea, the Blues see light at the end of the tunnel, albeit a little late.

They have won consecutive games following their 0-5 mauling at the hands of Arsenal. Just recently, they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 and followed that up with a 5-0 win against West Ham United, both at home.

The Blues have three games remaining at the end of the season as they sit seventh in the Premier League. Chelsea play Nottingham Forest away on May 11 (Saturday). their subsequent games will be against Brighton & Hove Albion (A) and Bournemouth (H).