"Thiago does not do that" - Johnny Giles claims Liverpool star does not possess key quality that 'the great midfielders' have

Former English top-flight star Johnny Giles has suggested that Liverpool player Thiago Alcantara is not a great midfielder as he does not move around the pitch to dictate play.

The Reds signed Thiago from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for an initial sum of £20 million in 2020. The Spaniard made a slow start to his life at Anfield, but has since gone on to establish himself as an important member of the team.

NairaBET @NairaBET



AT 31:

4X La Liga

7X Bundesliga

2X Champions League

2X UEFA Super Cup

2X FIFA Club World Cup

2X SuperCopa

4X DFB-Pokal



Thiago is one of the most decorated football players.

Wish him well Happy Birthday to Liverpool's Midfielder, THIAGO ALCANTARA.AT 31:4X La Liga7X Bundesliga2X Champions League2X UEFA Super Cup2X FIFA Club World Cup2X SuperCopa4X DFB-PokalThiago is one of the most decorated football players.Wish him well Happy Birthday to Liverpool's Midfielder, THIAGO ALCANTARA.AT 31:🏆 4X La Liga🏆 7X Bundesliga🏆 2X Champions League🏆 2X UEFA Super Cup🏆 2X FIFA Club World Cup🏆 2X SuperCopa🏆4X DFB-PokalThiago is one of the most decorated football players.Wish him well 🎂 👇 https://t.co/FflKz53k6d

Thiago has become a regular for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions. The 31-year-old, who has scored and assisted two goals each this term, has earned plaudits for his performances for Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, Giles has refused to acknowledge the Spain international as a top midfielder. The former Manchester United star accused Thiago of not demanding the ball and dictating play enough like Real Madrid's Luka Modric. He said on Off The Ball [via Inside Futbol]:

“In Thiago’s case he does not dictate the ball coming to him. The ball just comes to him because he is in some part of the game. In other words, if you stand on the centre circle, on that spot for 90 minutes, you get ‘X’ amounts of possession of the ball, standing there. But what the great players do, they get around the pitch at the right time to be receiving the ball, so they dictate play from there."

"That is what [Luka] Modric does and the great midfield players. Thiago does not do that. When does he gets in the right position, he is capable of making the pass that he made the other day [against Manchester City], but it is only now and again.”

Giles' criticism of Thiago comes as a surprise as the Spaniard has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world during his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Liverpool.

Thiago has bounced back from underwhelming first season at Liverpool

Thiago's arrival was one that excited Liverpool fans in the summer of 2020. However, he struggled to replicate his Bayern Munich form at Anfield, with injuries hindering his progress.

The midfielder played a total of 30 matches across all competitions for the Reds in his first season on Merseyside. He was able to find the back of the net just once in those games.

While Thiago has missed a chunk of matches due to injuries this season as well, he has been far more influential for Liverpool this time around. Klopp will be hopeful that the 31-year-old can remain fit as the Reds fight for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer