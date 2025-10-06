Thibaut Courtois reacts after Senne Lammens keeps clean sheet during Manchester United debut

Real Madrid shotstopper Thibaut Courtois was in awe of Senne Lammens' performance during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland on Saturday, October 4.

Lammens was handed his Manchester United debut by head coach Ruben Amorim against Sunderland, and the 23-year-old seized the opportunity. He gave the Red Devils their first clean sheet of the campaign as they won 2-0 and also made a couple of saves. His showing didn't go under the radar, as he was named Man of the Match and was also showered with praise from United fans.

After the match, Manchester United took to their Instagram account with a post honoring Lammens' memorable debut. Courtois took to the comments and left a message containing two raising hands emojis to convey how happy he was for his Belgian compatriot on his United debut.

Courtois had already backed Lammens to succeed at Old Trafford. United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed last month that Courtois gave him a positive remark about Lammens after the Red Devils signed him.

"Just so you know, that voice note was from Thibaut Courtois. He let me know about Lammens because he’s a Belgian player, and he was just giving me the heads up as to what he’s like," Ferdinand said. "He said he’s a huge talent, obviously not experienced yet but he thinks his style will be well-suited to the Premier League as well.

"So that’s a recommendation from probably one of the best three goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois, so I’ll take that. I keep seeing people talk about the talent and whatnot, but the problem is – can Man United afford to wait for talent to develop at this point in time? That’s the question."

On his United debut, Lammens made 3 saves, of which 2 were inside the box. He also made 3 high claims and received a match rating of 7.8, as per Sofascore.

"He did a great job" - Ruben Amorim on Senne Lammens after impressive Manchester United debut

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was delighted with Lammens' performance during the clash against Sunderland. While Amorim was not really pleased with his team's overall performance, he singled out Lammens for praise, saying the Belgian gave them confidence.

“Of course it’s so much better to win games. We were a team that were an adult team. We didn’t play well all the game, but we had our moments and we defended well. I think Senne did a great job and gave us confidence. It was a good day, not a perfect day, but to win like this with a clean sheet is important for our team,” Amorim said.

Manchester United will go into the international break sitting 10th on the league table. They will next be in action against Liverpool.

