"It's ridiculous" - Thibaut Courtois on lack of recognition despite Real Madrid heroics

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois claims he does not get the recognition he deserves for his performances with the Galacticos compared to his time with local rivals Atletico Madrid.

After a difficult start to his Madrid career upon joining from Chelsea in 2018, Courtois has been one of Los Blancos' most consistent performers over the past two seasons.

Since then, Courtois has kept 29 clean sheets in LaLiga, the joint-best record alongside Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak. He also has an impressive 11 clean sheets to his name in La Liga this term.

Only Oblak has managed more clean sheets this season than the Belgian, who has received heaps of praise from Zinedine Zidane for his countless match-winning performances.

⛔️ Most clean sheets in LaLiga this season



🥇 Jan Oblak - 12

🥈 Thibaut Courtois - 11



However, Courtois does not believe his heroics for Real Madrid are being appreciated, particularly in Belgium. Speaking to HLN,vis MSN, the 28-year-old said:

"I had three fantastic years at Atletico. I received praise from all over Belgium. I became Sportsman of the Year and I thought it was good.

"Today I have the feeling that everything I do has become normal. My performance in that game against Real Valladolid, I think, seemed like it didn't exist.

"It seems that continuing to play at a high level at the biggest club in the world is no longer worth the effort."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talks about losing 'Best Belgian Player Abroad' award

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Courtois helped Real Madrid to the La Liga title last season after initially struggling to settle in the Spanish capital.

He also inspired Real Madrid to the Supercopa de Espana title as he made several vital stops in the shoot-out against Atletico Madrid.

However, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku claimed the HNL 'Best Belgian Player Abroad' award ahead of the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who felt robbed by the loss.

"When you see where I've come from at Real Madrid... I survived a tsunami there.

"In 2020 I won the Supercopa with a decisive save in the shoot-out. And then I read from analysts: 'Courtois deserves the Belgian of the Year trophy less than Lukaku because he was always with the national team while Courtois withdrew a few times'.

"I can understand that Lukaku was given the award for Best Belgian Abroad, but I also deserved it. I was also not nominated for Athlete of the Year.

"It's ridiculous. In fact, I feel more appreciation in Spain, and also outside of Spain, than in Belgium."

Real Madrid will now take on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday. They will be aiming to go level on points with second-placed Barcelona with a win to reduce the gap on the league leaders to two points.